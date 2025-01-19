Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.59 °C, check weather forecast for January 19, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 19, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on January 19, 2025 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 19, 2025, is 26.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.59 °C and 27.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

Mumbai weather update on January 19, 2025
Mumbai weather update on January 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.16 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 195.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 20, 202526.03Few clouds
January 21, 202526.62Sky is clear
January 22, 202526.36Sky is clear
January 23, 202526.23Sky is clear
January 24, 202525.59Few clouds
January 25, 202526.45Sky is clear
January 26, 202526.68Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.03 °C Few clouds
Kolkata22.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.13 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru22.04 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.21 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.07 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.93 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
