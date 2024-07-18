Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on July 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 18, 2024, is 26.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 27.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 90% and the wind speed is 90 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.07 °C and 27.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 19, 2024
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|26.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 21, 2024
|26.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|27.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|26.97 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 24, 2024
|28.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|28.37 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.55 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|28.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|25.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.35 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|36.74 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
