Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.22 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 27, 2024 28.5 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 26.9 °C Heavy intensity rain July 29, 2024 27.75 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 28.51 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 28.46 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 28.14 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 26.6 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.56 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.98 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.32 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.68 °C Light rain Delhi 35.69 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 26, 2024, is 28.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.22 °C and 28.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.09 °C and 28.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 50.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.