Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.22 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on July 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 26, 2024, is 28.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.22 °C and 28.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.09 °C and 28.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 50.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.09 °C and 28.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 50.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 27, 2024
|28.5 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|26.9 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 29, 2024
|27.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 30, 2024
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|28.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|26.6 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.56 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.98 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.32 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.68 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|35.69 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy