Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.31 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024

Jul 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on July 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 31, 2024, is 27.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.31 °C and 28.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.06 °C and 28.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 1, 2024 27.83 °C Moderate rain
August 2, 2024 27.47 °C Moderate rain
August 3, 2024 27.01 °C Moderate rain
August 4, 2024 26.08 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 5, 2024 26.64 °C Moderate rain
August 6, 2024 27.35 °C Moderate rain
August 7, 2024 28.41 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.67 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.09 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 22.09 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.96 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.23 °C Light rain
Delhi 39.0 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
