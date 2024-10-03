Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 4, 2024 28.27 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 27.86 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 29.03 °C Moderate rain October 7, 2024 29.49 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 29.08 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 28.57 °C Light rain October 10, 2024 28.51 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain Chennai 29.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.72 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.23 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 3, 2024, is 28.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 29.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.24 °C and 28.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 162.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

