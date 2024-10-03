Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on October 3, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 3, 2024, is 28.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 29.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.24 °C and 28.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 162.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 4, 2024 28.27 °C Light rain
October 5, 2024 27.86 °C Light rain
October 6, 2024 29.03 °C Moderate rain
October 7, 2024 29.49 °C Light rain
October 8, 2024 29.08 °C Light rain
October 9, 2024 28.57 °C Light rain
October 10, 2024 28.51 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on October 3, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.68 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.68 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.72 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.99 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 34.23 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
