Mumbai: With new academic year starting, complaints of fee hikes resurface

As some schools reopen for the new academic year this month while others gear up for it, complaints about fee hikes have resurfaced among parents of students from city schools. Over the past few days, parents of several schools have complained about the schools imposing a fee hike for the academic year 2021-22.

For instance, nearly a thousand parents from Podar International School in Powai wrote to the school recently to revoke a fee hike put in place this year. “At a time when there are demands of reducing fees among parents across the country, the school has imposed a hike amid the pandemic. When parents resisted the hike and demanded a rollback, the school blocked access to e-books and student resources and also levied a fine of ₹200 per day for non-payment of advance fee,” said a parent.

In its official response the school, however, said, “As a support to our parents, the school deferred the PTA (parent teacher association) approved fee hike from 2020-21 to 2021-22. The School remains in full compliance with all government and high court mandated fee guidelines. The school is providing comprehensive virtual classes and conducting online exams for all students irrespective of fee payment.”

Last week, a Mira Road-based school was issued a notice by the education department asking the school if it had adhered to norms with respect to fee hike. “The process of approving fee hikes should be transparent and all norms with respect to the same should be followed,” stated the notice.

Recently, the Maharashtra government had invited suggestions on amending the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011 and received 2,825 suggestions, majority of which are from parents. The government-appointed committee will now examine the suggestions and will give its report in this regard.

A government resolution (GR) released on May 8, 2020 stated that schools should stay all fee hikes for the current academic year and have to allow parents to pay fees in instalments. The GR was, however, stayed by the Bombay high court on June 26, 2020 in response to a petition by several organisations of private school owners. The court lifted the stay in March this year and said the state may initiate action against a school in case of complaints from parents or even take suo motu cognisance.