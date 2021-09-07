Woman feeds sleeping pills to kids, kills self in Mumbai

In a tragic incident, a 47-year-old woman fed an overdose of sleeping pills to her mentally challenged children — a 21-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son — and then consumed the same pills and killed herself in Mira Road, Mumbai.

The victim had divorced her husband a year ago and had come to stay with her father at the Juhi Narendra CHS building at Mira Road. Her two children, on the night of the incident, fought over a soft drink bottle which irritated and depressed her, said victim’s father.

The family went to sleep after settling the matter. On Tuesday morning, when the father went to wake up his daughter to fill water, he was shocked to see the three bodies.

Read: Mumbai: 67-year-old kills mentally challenged son, ends life

Senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Naya Nagar police station said, “The bodies have been sent to the Sir JJ Hospital for post-mortem and we have registered a case of accidental death. We have also seized used strip of sleeping pills and sent the contents for forensic analysis. We presume that the two children may be undergoing medical treatment as the sleeping pills are prescribed drugs and cannot be purchased over the counter at medical shops.”

“The woman’s father is traumatised and we will question him after he is in a condition to speak. We have informed her ex-husband and we are investigating further. The father would take the financial responsibility for his daughter and his two grandchildren,” said the officer.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918