Mumbai: WR to install recording system to monitor local train crew
In a bid to increase safety of commuters travelling by the suburban railway network on the Western Railway (WR), crew voice and video recording systems will be introduced in the suburban local trains.
The system will be installed in the cabins of motorman and guards with one camera installed inside cabins and one outside. Audio recording devices will also be placed inside both the motorman and guard’s cabin.
The system will be placed in 110 trains.
With this move, the zonal railway aims to scrutinise the operation of local trains. The system will monitor the actions taken by the motormen and guard including operations of train at speed restrictions, signal passed at danger (SPAD) when railway signals are red indicating a local train ahead, and also railway accidents.
The ₹2.8-crore project has been approved by the railway ministry and has also been included in the Union budget 2021-2022. The Union budget has included installation and commissioning of video and crew voice recording system in driving cabs of electrical multiple unit (EMU) local trains.
“The move will improve safety of passengers travelling by local trains and also let us inspect the local train while in motion,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR.
Earlier, both the WR and Central Railway had held counselling sessions for motormen regarding safe operations of local train services. The sessions were operated after incident of SPAD occurred on the railway tracks.
