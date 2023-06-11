Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Yuva Sena (UBT) leader stabbed in Dadar; 2 booked

Yuva Sena (UBT) leader stabbed in Dadar; 2 booked

ByVinay Dalvi
Jun 11, 2023

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday, when the victim – Swami Pradeep Jawale, 29, the coordinator for Yuva Sena, Mumbai – had gone to collect pamphlets with his friend Sachin Thorat for a football tournament that he had arranged at Shindewadi Ground near Hindmata, Dadar East.

Mumbai: Two persons were booked for allegedly stabbing a Yuva Sena (UBT) leader in Sewri, Dadar. The accused have been identified as Vivek Shettiyar and Siddhesh Bhosale alias Chocolate.

The police said Swami arranged for the tournament on the occasion of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray’s birthday on June 13.

“While he was waiting near Hindmata cinema for his tempo driver, two people came on a bike, got into an argument with him and one of them removed a knife and started stabbing Jawale on his chest, back, thigh and hands. The duo fled from the spot when passersby tried to intervene,” said an officer from RAK Marg police station.

Jawale was rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital, he said, adding, “Later, he identified the assailants as Shettiyar and Bhosale, who already had several cases registered against him.”

The police have registered an attempt to murder case against the two.

