Mumbai: Bomb hoax at Mantralaya; caller was angry over relief

Mumbai Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) officials searched the premises of Mantralaya in South Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, after a bomb threat call at state secretariat. After a four-hour search, it was found to be a hoax and the caller was found to be Sagar Mandhare, a man who was irked about not getting compensation for his land that was acquired allegedly for a government project, said police.

According to the disaster management cell at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state government received a call from an unidentified man at 12.40pm on Sunday, stating a bomb has been planted on the premises.

The BDDS and Marine Drive Police officers rushed to the spot along with search equipment, while the building was evacuated. The search operation was completed around 5pm. “It was a hoax call,” confirmed Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

In the evening, the Marine Drive police registered a first information report (FIR) against Mandhare.

The police officers said Mandhare has been protesting for compensation and hence made the call. The police have booked Mandhare under sections 182, 505 (1) (b), 506 of the Indian Penal Code.