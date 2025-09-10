Mumbaikars can now track road concrete work from home on new BMC dashboard

Mumbai: Mumbaikars can now monitor the progress of road concreting work across the city from the comfort of their homes, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launching a new online dashboard for it on Tuesday, with an aim to improve transparency and civic engagement. This initiative is part of the BMC’s larger goal of reaching a “Pothole-Free Mumbai” by replacing ageing asphalt roads with long-lasting concrete ones. Mumbai, India. Mar 17, 2025: BMC repaired the road near KES school at Kandivali, Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Mar 17, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The dashboard (https://roads.mcgm.gov.in/publicdashboard/) enables residents to track the status of road works in real time. It offers detailed insights into completed, ongoing, and pending road concreting works, categorised ward-wise and zone-wise. It also includes a map-based interface with colour-coded data, giving users a visual understanding of the current progress.

According to the BMC’s data, just over half (50.19%) of the road concreting project, which was launched in January 2023, has been completed. Phase 1 of the project, covering 700 roads, is progressing steadily, with 63.53% of the work done, while work on 1,421 roads under phase 2 is 36.84% complete. Out of the 2,121 roads under the project, 771 have been fully concreted, 574 are partially complete, while work is yet to begin on 776 roads.

The civic body aims to finish phase 1 by May 2026 and phase 2 by May 2027. All road concreting works that were halted during the monsoon will commence on October 1, officials said.

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said the purpose behind launching an online dashboard for residents to monitor road concreting work was to increase transparency. “There has been ongoing public concern about the lack of clarity and reliability in road work updates. This dashboard serves both as a tool for public information and for social audits. Citizens can now track when work on roads in their areas will begin, their expected completion dates, and verify if on-ground realities match public records, all from home,” he said.

The dashboard provides timelines for roads scheduled to be taken up after the monsoon, along with estimated completion periods. Future plans for roads where concreting is yet to start, as well as data for partially completed roads, will also be uploaded. Citizens can search by specific road names and access information in a user-friendly manner.

To ensure the quality and integrity of the project, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has been appointed as the independent third-party quality control agency overseeing the implementation.