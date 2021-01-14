Mumbai: Maharashtra government revives Nariman Point-Colaba sea link plan
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has revived another decade-old project of a sea bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba in south Mumbai. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids for appointing a consultant who would look at the technical and financial feasibility of the project.
According to officials, the route will serve as an alternative to the Captain Prakash Pethe Marg which witnessed heavy traffic congestion. “Since it is the only major route along Colaba, commuters face traffic congestion. This project will be planned as a sea bridge that will also connect Cuffe Parade,” said MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev.
On Wednesday, tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who took stock of the ongoing projects of MMRDA, tweeted, “Nariman Point-Cuffe Parade connector: on my humble request, the @MMRDAOfficial has put out an EoI for consultants. This connector will ease out traffic in a key business-residential area, while not obstructing the boats of fishermen. By June, we shall have a design for it.”
In 2008, MMRDA had planned a 1.2-km coastal road connecting National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to Cuffe Parade. The project was also cleared by the then chief minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh. However, it was put in the back-burner as MMRDA was also planning a ₹3,500-crore redevelopment plan for Nariman Point.
The state has already undertaken construction of five sea links which include the 22-km Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Versova-Bandra sea link, its 43-km extension till Virar and coastal road which will connect Nariman Point to the western suburbs.
The Thackeray-led government has also revived the Konkan coast project connecting the three coastal districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg. This mega project was also put in the back-burner for two-decades owing to various issues including land acquisition, high cost and priority given to widening of the Mumbai-Goa highway.
