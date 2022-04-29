Mumbai-Nagpur E-way hit by second crane accident, no injuries reported

Mumbai: In less than a week, a second accident involving a crane has been reported from the under-construction Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway. According to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials, on Tuesday in Buldhana district during the launch of a girder, it fell accidentally. No injuries were reported.

The MSRDC in a statement said, “On April 27, at around 3.30 pm, a cement girder was being lifted with the help of a crane. During the placement of the girder on the viaduct, the accident occurred. The accident was reported when the girder was at 90 feet, the jack of the crane developed a snag and the girder fell on the ground.”

The statement further added, “During the construction work, all safety precautions were taken but unfortunately the accident took place. However, no injuries were reported during the incident.”

The MSRDC official further informed, “The accident was minor in nature and all senior officials have gone to the spot to supervise the construction site.”

Last week, a crane had damaged the wildlife bridge on the expressway delaying the opening of the expressway. Arch strips in one of the wildlife overpasses were damaged last week, for which at least 45 days will be required to fix the structure. The damage was reported due to an accident involving a crane on the construction site in which no injuries were reported.

Due to the damage, the opening of the expressway between Nagpur and Washim district on May 02, 2022 was cancelled. The Expressway is now likely to be opened between Nagpur and Aurangabad in August 2022.

Further, the 700-km-long expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur has a total of eight wildlife overpasses and 22 wildlife underpasses. The expressway passes via Bor Tiger Reserve and several other environmentally sensitive zones. The accident took place 15-km from the starting point at Nagpur.

According to MSRDC officials, there are a total of 105 arch strips. The officials explained that experts have taken a review of the damage and a decision is being taken to remake and redesign the structure.

Meanwhile, the MSRDC has set the speed limit of 120-kmph for the access-controlled expressway which will bring travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to 8-10 hours from the existing 16-18 hours. The entire stretch between Mumbai and Nagpur will have 26 toll booths and MSRDC has proposed a toll of ₹1,212 as one-way for light motor vehicles like cars and jeeps. The distance between Mumbai and Nagpur via the expressway is 701 km and toll will be charged on the basis of the km one wants to travel.