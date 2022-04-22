Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to be partially opened on May 2
Mumbai Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway for the public on May 2, said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials.
In the first phase, a 210 km-stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar in Washim district will be opened and later, in phases, the entire Expressway will be made operational.
According to MSRDC officials, in the second phase, the Expressway will be opened from Washim to Shirdi, and in the last phase, the stretch between Shirdi and Mumbai will be made functional.
Officials added that although the target is to open the entire stretch by December 2022, due to Covid-induced delays, the entire stretch may only be opened by mid 2023.
Chandrakant Pulkundwar, joint managing director of MSRDC, said, “We are making preparations in full force to open the Expressway on May 2.”
Eknath Shinde, who is MSRDC chairman and urban development minister, also conducted an aerial survey of the project on Friday and said that it was a ‘dream project’, that will ensure distance between Mumbai and Nagpur is cut to eight hours from the current 16 to 18 hours.
The MSRDC has set the speed limit at 120-kmph for the access controlled Expressway and as per the study, daily around 1,50,000 vehicles are expected to ply between Mumbai and Nashik.
As per the average daily traffic study, the daily vehicle usage has been divided into more than 20 sections and the highest volume of traffic is anticipated between Mumbai and Nashik.
Meanwhile, the entire stretch between Mumbai and Nagpur will have 26 toll booths and MSRDC has proposed a toll of ₹1,212 as one-way for light motor vehicles like cars and jeep. The distance between Mumbai and Nagpur via the Expressway is 701 km and toll will be charged on the basis of the km one wants to travel.
-
Unclean rivers causing diseases in rural Pune
While the Pune Municipal Corporation and the city-based NGOs lock horns over the civic body's mega project – the riverfront development of the Mula-Mutha, the primary issue of clean rivers and potable drinking water continues to remain unresolved. The poor variety in fish is also affecting our income.” Bharat said that such high levels of pollution in the water lead to discolouration of nails, kidney stones, skin rashes, stomach pain, and increased cancer cases.
-
Uttar Pradesh budget to earmark subsidy for free power supply to farmers
The Yogi Adityanath government will make provision of additional cash subsidy in the forthcoming annual budget to enable the U. P Power Corporation Ltd to provide free power to farmers in Uttar Pradesh in keeping with the ruling BJP's pre-poll promise, energy department officials said. The government is expected to present the annual budget for the year 2022-23 in the state's bicameral legislature in May-June.
-
Shivpal meets Azam Khan in jail, says Samajwadi Party not doing anything for him
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav on Friday met senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail and made a direct attack on the SP while also mentioning party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's name in connection with Azam Khan's situation. It was Shivpal Yadav's second visit to Azam Khan in jail. Both Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan's camp are reportedly upset with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over their “treatment”.
-
Murder accused walks free after 26 years in jail
An undertrial prisoner from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, who spent nearly three decades in a jail in Bihar's Gopalganj on charges of murdering his friend without ever being convicted, finally walked free on Friday, lawyers involved in the case said. On June 18, 1993, his friend Suryanarayan Bhagat son Satyanarayan filed a case against a native of Tandwa village in Deoria district of UP, Birbal Bhagat, accusing him of abduction and murder of his father. Days later, Deoria police recovered an unidentified body and disposed it after 72 hours.
-
Rumblings in Bihar BJP over assembly bypoll loss ahead of Shah’s visit
The defeat in Bochahan assembly bypoll continues to rile the BJP, which has become the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly following the recent defection of all three MLAs of its former ally Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni. Earlier this month, opposition RJD won the Bochahan seat, defeating BJP by a margin of nearly 36,000 votes. In 2020, the seat was won by VIP, which had fought the polls as part of NDA.
