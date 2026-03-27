MUMBAI: Mumbai’s advertising fraternity was profoundly shaken as news of Anand Suspi aka Anand Subbarao’s passing spread on Wednesday night. It is in this city that 54-year-old Suspi -- as he was known to colleagues, friends and peers -- largely worked, as one of the quiet forces behind some of India’s most humane and culturally rooted campaigns. Mumbai’s ad world shaken up by subtle, genteel storyteller Suspi’s death

In an industry that often mistakes noise for impact, Suspi chose a quieter path—one where feeling, not flourish, carried the weight of persuasion. Across leadership roles at Ogilvy India and BBDO India, he helped reshape brand storytelling. His campaigns did not clamour for attention; they invited recognition.

Among the most enduring was Surf Excel’s “Daag Achhe Hain”, which transformed stains into metaphors for empathy and growth. In those films, children were not performers but moral agents, quietly bridging divides. The irreverent candour of Sprite’s “Seedhi baat, no bakwaas” phase helped recast the language of youth advertising, while Nike India’s “Make Every Yard Count”, featuring cricketers such as Virat Kohli, captured the raw, restless ambition of Indian sport. The Tanishq remarriage film, with its gentle but firm subversion of entrenched norms, expanded the emotional and social vocabulary of mainstream advertising.

Yet, as many who knew him insist, Suspi’s truest self perhaps resided beyond the 30-second frame. He was the author of ‘Half Pants, Full Pants’, a tender, Malgudi-like evocation of childhood in small-town Karnataka, later adapted for screen, and ‘The Bookseller of Mogga’, a novel suffused with nostalgia, memory and quiet grace.

Filmmaker and adman R Balki, who collaborated with him on campaigns for Havells, Maruti, Bajaj, Titan and Britannia admitted to being quite distressed to process the news. “Suspi is the purest artist I have met. One needs to just read both his books to know that. His advertising campaigns are many but his soul is in his two books…”

If his work revealed a mind attuned to nuance, his friendships spoke of a heart equally open. Adman N Padmakumar recalls their first meeting at Lintas in 2006, when Suspi walked into his cabin to compliment an ACC cement commercial he had created, embraced him, and said he was “a good human being”—a gesture that marked the beginning of a two-decade friendship. There was warmth, but also an easy, unshowy camaraderie: Padmakumar remembers evenings in Gurugram where Suspi, slight in build, could outdrink most, and yet still ensure his friend made it safely back—once even shepherding him, worse for wear, to his room before quietly slipping away.

Born and raised in Shimoga (now Shivamogga), Suspi carried the imprint of small-town India into everything he created—the decency, the unhurried warmth, the instinct for kindness. It surfaced in his fiction, the way he lived and worked. Colleagues such as Madhu Noorani remember a man uninterested in posturing, drawn instead to ideas, emotions, and epiphanies “even in the middle of pandemonium. Deadlines, frayed tempers and presentations often make sparks fly everywhere. In the middle of all that hullaballoo Suspi would sit tight scribbling quietly. That’s how I thought of him when I first heard,” she said, “Both Balki and I were on a long call after we got to know – most of it was just silence.”

Others like Zaheer Mirza who knew him since the late ’90s revealed how he had also thought Suspi was his actual second name. “Only when HR gave him his letter of joining did he come to me laughing to get it changed. When he joined engineering he would introduce himself only as Anand S. When his classmates asked he simply told them S was for suspense. That stuck and got truncated to Suspi.”

In recent years, he had revealed a more playful side, gamely posting videos of himself rapping along to songs while driving—an unexpected extension of a mind that remained curious and unguarded. In the end, Anand Suspi’s legacy may lie not merely in the campaigns he shaped or the books he wrote, but in a sensibility he helped seed: that audiences do not need to be dazzled into attention, only recognised.

His friends in Mumbai’s ad fraternity have planned a prayer meeting next week after the rites are completed.