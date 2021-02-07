Mumbai’s air quality improves on Sunday as temperatures rise
Air quality improved significantly on Sunday as minimum temperatures in the city witnessed a marginal rise. Mumbai recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 173 on Sunday, which was in the moderate category. Over the past two weeks, the air quality had persisted in the poor category. On Saturday the AQI was 210.
The AQI of Mumbai is calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.
“Rising temperatures and breeze from the sea have cleared up the air in and around Mumbai. It is likely to remain in the moderate category for two to three days,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR. Of the 10 locations, Mazgaon had the worst air quality with an AQI of 303, followed by Andheri with an AQI of 269 and Malad with AQI of 249.
Meanwhile, the city woke up to a warm morning. On Sunday, the Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees above normal. At Colaba, the minimum temperature rose from 19.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday to 22.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.7 degrees above normal.
Maximum temperatures, too, remained on the higher side on Sunday, with Santacruz recording 34.6 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal. At Colaba, the maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal.
“The minimum and maximum temperatures remained high on Sunday owing to warm easterly winds and the delayed setting of sea breeze. As the sea breeze set in late on Saturday, minimum temperatures also remained high as the air couldn’t cool off well enough,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal Finance: Financial planning for an emergency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Very few PhD students in top Indian institutes from SC, ST category: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Call research, final-year students for physical class; online class for rest: Mumbai univ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s air quality improves on Sunday as temperatures rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police for robbing mother’s gold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
68-year-old alleges police harassment, seeks Bombay HC intervention in ‘false’ drug case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Never promised sharing of CM’s post in Maharashtra to Shiv Sena, says Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13,550 litres of illegal diesel seized by Mumbai Police, 1 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena workers assault BJP leader in Pandharpur for criticising CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Allow schools to conduct Class 10 and 12 exams, urge principals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress demands probe to check if celebrities were forced to tweet in Centre’s support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naval sailor, who was burnt alive in Palghar forest, had taken loans, say cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fungal infection on rise among those who recovered from Covid-19: Docs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, Mumbai civic body to inspect 13 shortlisted hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah calls Maharashtra's MVA govt a 'three-wheel autorickshaw'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox