Mumbai’s air quality improves on Sunday as temperatures rise

Air quality improved significantly on Sunday as minimum temperatures in the city witnessed a marginal rise. Mumbai recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 173 on Sunday, which was in the moderate category. Over the past two weeks, the air quality had persisted in the poor category. On Saturday the AQI was 210.

The AQI of Mumbai is calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

“Rising temperatures and breeze from the sea have cleared up the air in and around Mumbai. It is likely to remain in the moderate category for two to three days,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR. Of the 10 locations, Mazgaon had the worst air quality with an AQI of 303, followed by Andheri with an AQI of 269 and Malad with AQI of 249.

Meanwhile, the city woke up to a warm morning. On Sunday, the Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees above normal. At Colaba, the minimum temperature rose from 19.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday to 22.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.7 degrees above normal.

Maximum temperatures, too, remained on the higher side on Sunday, with Santacruz recording 34.6 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal. At Colaba, the maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal.

“The minimum and maximum temperatures remained high on Sunday owing to warm easterly winds and the delayed setting of sea breeze. As the sea breeze set in late on Saturday, minimum temperatures also remained high as the air couldn’t cool off well enough,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.