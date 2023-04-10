Aarey tabela operators served notices for recovery of 25 crore dues

Mumbai: The dairy development department of the state government has issued notices to 30 tabela (cattle shed) operators in Aarey Colony, Goregaon for the dues of ₹25 crore towards the licence fee, water charges, penalty and interest on the dues. HT Image

The state government has also given a proposal to tabelas outside Aarey to shift to Dapchari in Palghar where it has acquired 650 acres of land for dairy development.

The dairy development department has recently served notices to over 129 licensees of 525 cattle keepers from 30 tabelas for the recovery of the pending dues for over a decade. According to the government records, the licensees have defaulted on payments due for licence fee, water and electricity charges. They have also been asked to sign the undertakings for the repayment of the dues in the next 3 to 6 months.

“The tabelas occupy around 240 acres including the grazing area. They were rehabilitated in Aarey in the 1950s by shifting them from Mumbai Central. They are licensees with the licence and other fees at ₹280 per cattle per month. We have around 18,000 cattle in these tabelas. The due amount has mounted to ₹25 crore after adding up penalty and interest,” said an official from the department.

Firoz Patel, president, Aarey Milk Producers Association said that the dispute was over the unreasonable accounting of the due amount. “of ₹25 crore, only ₹6 crore is the actual outstanding while the remaining amount is due to interest and penalty. We have contested the interest which was levied on a compound interest basis instead of simple interest. The rise in the licence fee has also been calculated wrongly and we want it to be rectified. We are ready to pay off the dues if the issues are resolved,” he said.

Dairy development department minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, “We have been pushing for the recovery of the dues from the tabela operators. If they want to shift there, we have a huge 650-acre land in the Dapchari in Palghar. The encroachment on the Aarey land has increased multifold in the last few years mounting the number of huts to over 22,000. It is a cause of concern for us.” He however added that the shifting was just an option and the government would not push for it.

The minister is expected to meet the tabela operators to resolve their issues this week.

