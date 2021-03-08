Mumbai’s Dharavi logs 18 fresh Covid-19 cases; highest spike in nearly 5 months
Dharavi on Monday registered 18 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, which pushed the caseload of Asia’s largest slum to 4,166, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news agency PTI. Monday’s case count has been the highest in nearly five months, according to data.
Prior to Monday’s tally, Dharavi had seen a spike in Covid-19 cases twice this year. Sixteen people were found out to be positive for the disease on February 26, which had been the highest since October last year. And on February 24, Dharavi saw 10 new cases or the highest since mid-January this year. As many as 3,764 people have recovered till now while the active cases have climbed to 86.
Dharavi, which has a population of more than 650,000 and is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres, had set an example across India of containing the pandemic in its peak during which Mumbai and the entire state of Maharashtra had become the worst-hit areas. The first coronavirus disease case in Dharavi was recorded on April 1 last year, more than two weeks after Mumbai had seen its first patient of the viral disease.
On October 23, 2020, 18 cases were added to the area’s tally and after that, the numbers went down significantly. Fifteen people were detected as Covid positive on December 3. On December 25, Dharavi saw no cases since the beginning of the outbreak. While on January 17 this year, 10 more cases were found and after this day, the daily count remained in single digits. On February 2, Dharavi saw no cases for a second time and cases were in the range of (0-5) in the first week of the month. However, the overall Covid-19 situation has been worsening in the region since the second week of February.
Amid the worrying trend, BMC pointed out on Monday that Covid-19 cases were increasing because aggressive testing had started on all suspected patients again. “We are aggressively testing as many people as possible to curb the spread,” a ward officer of the civic body told PTI. The official also said that teams were ‘specifically identifying’ crowded areas including religious sites and making sure that adequate tests were performed there.
(With PTI inputs)
