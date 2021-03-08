IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s Dharavi logs 18 fresh Covid-19 cases; highest spike in nearly 5 months
Prior to Monday’s tally, Dharavi had seen a spike in Covid-19 cases twice this year.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Prior to Monday’s tally, Dharavi had seen a spike in Covid-19 cases twice this year.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s Dharavi logs 18 fresh Covid-19 cases; highest spike in nearly 5 months

Dharavi, which has a population of more than 650,000 and is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres, had set an example across India of containing the pandemic in its peak during which Mumbai and the entire state of Maharashtra had become the worst-hit areas.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:40 PM IST

Dharavi on Monday registered 18 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, which pushed the caseload of Asia’s largest slum to 4,166, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news agency PTI. Monday’s case count has been the highest in nearly five months, according to data.

Prior to Monday’s tally, Dharavi had seen a spike in Covid-19 cases twice this year. Sixteen people were found out to be positive for the disease on February 26, which had been the highest since October last year. And on February 24, Dharavi saw 10 new cases or the highest since mid-January this year. As many as 3,764 people have recovered till now while the active cases have climbed to 86.

Dharavi, which has a population of more than 650,000 and is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres, had set an example across India of containing the pandemic in its peak during which Mumbai and the entire state of Maharashtra had become the worst-hit areas. The first coronavirus disease case in Dharavi was recorded on April 1 last year, more than two weeks after Mumbai had seen its first patient of the viral disease.

On October 23, 2020, 18 cases were added to the area’s tally and after that, the numbers went down significantly. Fifteen people were detected as Covid positive on December 3. On December 25, Dharavi saw no cases since the beginning of the outbreak. While on January 17 this year, 10 more cases were found and after this day, the daily count remained in single digits. On February 2, Dharavi saw no cases for a second time and cases were in the range of (0-5) in the first week of the month. However, the overall Covid-19 situation has been worsening in the region since the second week of February.

Amid the worrying trend, BMC pointed out on Monday that Covid-19 cases were increasing because aggressive testing had started on all suspected patients again. “We are aggressively testing as many people as possible to curb the spread,” a ward officer of the civic body told PTI. The official also said that teams were ‘specifically identifying’ crowded areas including religious sites and making sure that adequate tests were performed there.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dharavi mumbai coronavirus
Close
Prior to Monday’s tally, Dharavi had seen a spike in Covid-19 cases twice this year.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Prior to Monday’s tally, Dharavi had seen a spike in Covid-19 cases twice this year.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s Dharavi logs 18 fresh Covid-19 cases; highest spike in nearly 5 months

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Dharavi, which has a population of more than 650,000 and is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres, had set an example across India of containing the pandemic in its peak during which Mumbai and the entire state of Maharashtra had become the worst-hit areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Vidhyadhar Rane / Hindustan Times)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Vidhyadhar Rane / Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

'Something fishy': Uddhav after NIA asked to take over Ambani bomb threat probe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • Chief minister Thackeray also said that the Maharashtra police’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS), which was investigating the matter until now, will continue to conduct its probe into Hirani’s death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (HT FILE)
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra minister’s 'Sushant' jibe at Centre as NIA gets Mukesh Ambani case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra’s home minister, said that despite the CBI probing Rajput’s June 2020 death, it is ‘surprising that they still can’t say if it was murder or suicide.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (HT archive)
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (HT archive)
mumbai news

Mumbai airport to resume domestic operations from Terminal 1 from March 10

By Neha LM Tripathi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Airport officials said the resumption of services via T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety and ensure a seamless transit
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiren, the Scorpio owner, was recovered from Kalwa Creek, hours after his family reported him missing. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
On March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiren, the Scorpio owner, was recovered from Kalwa Creek, hours after his family reported him missing. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

NIA to probe recovery of explosive-laden vehicle outside Ambani residence

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The NIA is currently in the process of registering a case, after which a team will visit the spot and examine the Scorpio, people familiar with the development said. The state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad was investigating the matter till now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during Budget Assembly Session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT PHOTO)
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during Budget Assembly Session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT PHOTO)
budget

Maharashtra budget 2021: Farmers can repay farm loans with 0% interest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • During the budget presentation, Pawar also said the government has taken measures to encourage women to invest in real estate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
mumbai news

SSR death case: NBC arrests three, including a drug supplier, from Goa

By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The bureau’s Mumbai zonal unit and Goa sub-zonal team arrested Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko, from Nigeria, and John Infinity alias David, from Congo, and drug supplier Hemant Sah alias Maharaj
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
mumbai news

3, including one who provided drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested by NCB

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The Mumbai and Goa teams of NCB carried out two separate operations in which two foreigners were held from Mumbai while Hemant Sah alias Mahara, whose link was traced to Rajput’s case, was arrested from Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly woman interacts with a security personnel during a Covid-19 vaccination drive, at NMMC Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
An elderly woman interacts with a security personnel during a Covid-19 vaccination drive, at NMMC Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Women's Day: Maharashtra sets up vaccination centres only for women

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • "Every district has set up five such centres today. However, there are 19 such centres in Thane district due to higher demand there. There are 189 such centres in the state exclusively for vaccinating women," the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel stand guard at Mukesh Ambani's residence, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on February 26. (PTI)
Police personnel stand guard at Mukesh Ambani's residence, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on February 26. (PTI)
mumbai news

Ambani security: ATS registers murder case in SUV owner’s death

By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Mansukh Hiren, 48, whose body was recovered from Kalwa creek on March 5, hours after his family reported him missing, had told the police the Mahindra Scorpio found parked near Ambani’s house was his. He had reported it stolen on February 18 at Vikroli police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rao, arrested in 2018, was admitted to the medical facility in November last year due to ill health.
Rao, arrested in 2018, was admitted to the medical facility in November last year due to ill health.
mumbai news

Varavara Rao goes home on bail after release from hospital

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:00 AM IST
  • The 82-year-old activist, who was granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds by the Bombay high court on February 22, was discharged from the private hospital late Saturday night, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Formal orders to hand over the probe were issues late on Saturday night,(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Formal orders to hand over the probe were issues late on Saturday night,(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiren death: Maha ATS registers murder case against unidentified persons

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:11 AM IST
ATS registered the FIR against unidentified persons on the order of the state home department under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, disappearance of evidence, and a criminal conspiracy
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT)
(HT)
mumbai news

International women’s day: The women in Maharashtra’s politics

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:21 AM IST
HT takes a three key women leader – NCP MP Supriya Sule; Rashmi Thackeray, the chief editor of Saamana, mouthpiece of Shiv Sena; and BJP national secretary and former state minister Pankaja Munde
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. (HT FILE)
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

One year of Covid-19: Online mode - a big lesson for education system

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:00 AM IST
As online became the only mode of learning during the lockdown months of 2020, the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became visible, as thousands of children were forced out of the education system, and thousands more faced learning setbacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajit Pawar. (Hindustan Times)
Ajit Pawar. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: MVA govt all set to present its second budget today

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar will on Monday present the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s second budget, which is expected to register a revenue deficit of more than 1 lakh crore against the estimated revenue generation of 3,47,457 crore, in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and months-long subsequent lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP