MUMBAI: In a move that blends local culture, women’s empowerment and tourism, Mumbai’s first seafood plaza, located near Mahim Chowpatty, has reopened to the public with a vibrant new look. Operated by women’s self-help groups from the nearby Mahim Koliwada, the plaza offers citizens and tourists a taste of authentic, freshly prepared seafood in a festive coastal setting. Mumbai’s first women-led Koli seafood plaza reopens at Mahim seafront

Thousands of food enthusiasts and visitors have already enjoyed the offerings since the plaza’s initial opening. With its relaunch, the BMC has upgraded the plaza’s facilities, added aesthetic touches, and equipped the space with selfie points, comfortable seating, and traditional Koli music to enhance the overall experience.

The initiative is part of a broader vision by the BMC to economically empower local women while promoting the city’s rich coastal heritage. Stalls at the plaza are run entirely by women from self-help groups, who have been trained in fish-based product preparation and entrepreneurship. The programme also aims to develop new skills, foster innovation in seafood cuisine and improve livelihoods.

Municipal commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, along with Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (City), spearheaded the project, ensuring that the women’s groups received all the necessary infrastructure and support for their businesses. The BMC’s G North ward oversaw the beautification and stall upgrades while ensuring that essential amenities were in place.

The relaunch includes several improvements to the Mahim Seafood Plaza. Nearby buildings have been repainted in coordinated colours to create a vibrant neighbourhood backdrop. Stalls have undergone repair, repainting, and sanitation, while decorative lighting has been added to enhance the ambiance. A designated selfie point encourages visitors to capture memories of their visit.

Ashwini Joshi emphasised the importance of public amenities, including clean drinking water, seating arrangements and hygienic restrooms, to ensure a comfortable experience for all visitors.

Ahead of the launch, consistent counselling and training sessions were held for the women involved. These sessions covered fish-processing techniques and product innovation with the aim of creating market-ready, high-quality seafood items. Such training not only boosts the women’s confidence but also contributes to the local economy and community development.

The BMC sees the plaza as more than just a food destination—it is a celebration of Mumbai’s indigenous Koli culture, often overlooked amid urban development. The Koliwadas (traditional fishing villages) are deeply rooted in the city’s history, and preserving their culinary and cultural identity remains a municipal priority.

Assistant commissioner of G North Ward Vinayak Vispute has urged citizens and tourists to visit the plaza, experience the Koli food culture firsthand, and support the hardworking women bringing traditional flavours to the forefront of Mumbai’s culinary scene.

Rashmi Patil of the 10-woman self-help group Kadeshwari Mahila Bachat Gat told HT, “All the stalls, tables, chairs and lights have been provided by the BMC. We do business till midnight.”