GSB Seva Mandal awaits BMC permission

Mumbai: The GSB Seva Mandal in King’s Circle, which generated a buzz last year with the highest insurance cover of ₹316.4 crore, this year is awaiting permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over refusal to sign an “incorrect” undertaking. Mumbai, India - August 31, 2019: First look of G.S.B. Seva Mandal Ganpati at King Circle in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The mandal claimed that the undertaking contained guidelines from the Covid pandemic period, including restriction on the height of the idol and immersion in an artificial pond, and they wanted the civic body to amend these clauses.

Naresh Dahibhavkar, chairman and president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) said, “We made the BMC change this undertaking and the last 15 days were spent on the issue.”

“Our contention is that the BMC has delayed in making amendments in the undertaking. The mandal has to obtain police, traffic and electricity permits. The whole process takes a long time and the BMC has still not granted permission,” he added.

Vijay Kamath, chairman, GSB Seva Mandal, said that the BMC was expecting them to sign a wrong undertaking which had guidelines from the Covid pandemic period, including that the idol size should be of four feet and immersion should take place inside the pandal in an artificial pond.

“With GSB Seva Mandal having a good name, we did not want to sign an erroneous undertaking. Other mandals might have done so and are least bothered about it. But we are concerned about our brand image and goodwill. We conveyed to the civic body that the clauses were unacceptable. Finally, the BMC has accepted our application and we expect to get the permission on Monday,” Kamath said. This year, the GSB Seva Mandal’s Ganesh idol will be 16-feet tall.

He said that unless the valuation report is out, they would not be able to declare the insurance amount this year. “We prepare a valuation report of all ornaments, including gold and silver as per current market price and accordingly have an insurance cover. We float tenders and the insurance company that quotes the best price is selected,” Kamath said.

Raising other issues, Dahibhavkar said that Sarvajanik Ganesh idols are being brought on trolleys since August 15, but the roads are uneven with potholes which could affect the idols.

“The BMC did not pay attention and tree branches were not trimmed which is posing a hindrance. In L ward in Kurla, I have been complaining about the issue for two months and yet trees were not trimmed. Every year, elected representatives used to address such issues. Now, the administration is managing it and they are not taking any responsibility,” Dahibhavkar added.

Ramakant Biradar, deputy municipal commissioner Zone 2, who is in charge of issuing permissions, said the BMC has changed the guidelines and due permissions will be granted to mandals.

“We have already issued more than 1,000 permissions. However, it has come to our attention that some mandals do not want to submit an affidavit that they will follow all structural rules and regulations, fire and traffic rules, nor be responsible for potholes on roads. It is for their safety and they need to submit these affidavits,” Biradar said.

