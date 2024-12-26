Mumbai: Mumbai’s Japanese language learners are urging authorities to reinstate the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) exam centre in the city. From 2008 to 2021, Mumbai hosted JLPT exams, before the centre was relocated to Pune in 2022. In the most recent exam held last month, around 2,300 students had to travel from Mumbai to Pune. Many expressed concerns about additional expenses, time and physical strain involved. Mumbai’s Japanese learners want JLPT exam centre back in the city

Chhaya Naik, a Japanese language teacher and a passionate learner, asked why the centre moved to Pune. “When the exam centre moved to Pune, the challenges began. Mumbai, as a hub of business activity, has a large population of professionals learning Japanese. Over 2,000 students from Mumbai appeared for the JLPT this year. Why shouldn’t Mumbai remain one of the centres in India? Traveling to Pune involves additional costs for transport and accommodation, along with the exhaustion caused by traffic,” she said.

Despite the inconvenience, many aspirants, of all ages, travelled. 78-year-old Naik appeared for the N1 level of the JLPT. Sharing her personal experience, she said, “Despite the inconvenience, I travelled to Pune because of my passion for Japanese. I strongly urge for Mumbai to be reinstated as a JLPT centre in July 2025. It will greatly benefit students from the city.” She also spoke about the many underprivileged students who learn the language through government skill development programs that ready them for work opportunities in Japan. The added expenses of traveling to Pune pose significant barriers for these students, Naik said.

Addressing the concerns, a representative from the Centre for Japanese-Language Testing, at the Japan Foundation, replied to us in an email. It read: “The locations of JLPT centres are determined in consultation with multiple institutions, including local host organizations, experts, and our offices in India and Tokyo. We will forward these complaints to our office in India and the relevant host institutions.”