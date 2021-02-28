Mumbai’s temperature rises to match season's highest
- The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is indicative of the city’s temperature, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was at par with the season’s highest temperature recorded on February 2 and 21.
Mumbai experienced a warm Sunday as the maximum temperature rose significantly owing to hot and dry northerly winds.
The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is indicative of the city’s temperature, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was at par with the season’s highest temperature recorded on February 2 and 21. The maximum temperature was 3.9 degrees above normal and 1.6 degrees above Saturday’s maximum temperature.
At Colaba, a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius was recorded, which was 1.9 degrees above normal. This was also slightly higher than Saturday’s 31 degrees Celsius.
The rise in temperature was in line with IMD’s forecast for the day. “The IMD had forecast a rise in maximum temperature over the entire Konkan region including Mumbai because of hot and dry north-westerly winds in lower levels. Temperature will remain similar on Monday as well,” said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD, Mumbai.
Minimum temperatures also remained above normal. At Santacruz, a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.2 degrees above normal was recorded. Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees above normal.
With higher temperatures, the air quality remained in the moderate range. An overall Air Quality Index—a pollutant measuring index—of 156 was recorded on Sunday.
The AQI is a pollution measuring indicator and was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.
“The air quality is in moderate category because of the rising temperatures and will remain so for the next two-three days,” said a spokesperson for SAFAR.
