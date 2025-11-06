Mumbra train tragedy exposes GRP-RPF rift

Mumbai: The long-simmering turf war between the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is out in the open again, five months after the Mumbra train accident, in which five passengers died after falling from two overcrowded local trains crossing each other during the morning rush hour. Local trains cross near Mumbra Railway Station, where five commuters lost their lives and eight others were injured on June 9, 2025. The incident occurred when the commuters fell from a train heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. (Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

A recent FIR filed by the GRP against two Central Railway (CR) engineers for alleged negligence has exposed various underlying issues that the two railway police forces have been fighting over for years, including poor infrastructure, insufficient power to act, and a mismatch in accident data. Caught in the middle of this turf war are millions of daily commuters—the collateral damage of a long-standing Centre-state rivalry that shows no signs of resolution.

The GRP functions under the state government, while the RPF reports to the Union Ministry of Railways. Their duties are clearly laid out—the GRP handles crimes on railway premises, while the RPF guards railway property. However, due to the tussle between the two agencies, most commuters do not understand this demarcation and usually face problems when they approach either of them to file complaints.

The RPF currently lacks the authority to register or investigate criminal cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Proposals to grant it full police powers to handle crimes under the BNS within railway premises are in the works, but experts fear this could drive a deeper wedge between the RPF and GRP.

“While both agencies maintain that it is their duty to guide the people to the right authorities, there have been several incidents where commuters have been left hassled and harassed because of the jurisdiction tussle,” said Madhu Kotian, president of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, which represents railway commuters.

Mumbra fallout

Five months after the tragic Mumbra incident, muck-throwing has now begun between the GRP and Indian Railway authorities.

The Thane GRP’s FIR names two CR engineers, accusing them of ignoring the risk of track and soil loosening after heavy rains and allowing trains to run at unsafe speeds. CR has disputed the GRP’s findings, with senior officials planning to meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the matter. CR officials also met senior bureaucrats from the state home department on Monday and insisted that the GRP’s FIR was baseless.

CR’s internal inquiry stated that protruding bags reduced the gap between passengers hanging on the footboard of two trains going in opposite directions to a mere 0.75 metres, which is likely the reason behind the accident.

“We are confident of addressing each and every point raised by GRP in court. Our system is so robust that even the smallest unusual jerk during movement is reported and then examined. Moreover, if there had been issues with the tracks, then the trains would have derailed,” said a railway official.

Long-running feud

The Mumbra incident has merely revived a long-running feud. GRP officers have for years complained about poor infrastructure, limited facilities and a lack of parity with the centrally governed RPF.

“Our officers have to buy valid tickets to investigate a crime because we don’t have travel passes like the RPF. There are no proper jails or lock-ups either,” said a former GRP commissioner. “Due to the efforts of GRP, major crimes like thefts, fatka gang robberies and even molestations and rapes have gone down considerably, but the GRP officers are given no facilities that the RPF enjoys.”

Several GRP stations, including Wadala and Kurla, remain in poor condition despite repeated pleas for upgrades, officers said. GRP chowkies have also been relocated towards the ends of the railway platform, while the RPF offices are situated in prominent locations, officers added.

A former railway bureaucrat said the friction stems from structural realities. “Law and order is a state subject. The GRP has been asking for improved amenities at railway stations. However, they don’t understand that the GRP is part of the state government, which is responsible for their welfare.”

The differences between the GRP and RPF have widened ever since the GRP began taking over rail accident cases. “Ten to 15 years ago, the GRP was usually involved only in cases of theft, murder and other law and order matters,” added the former bureaucrat.

Access to CCTV footage, crucial for both investigations, has become another flashpoint. If GRP officers want to review CCTV footage, they must submit a written request to the RPF and are often turned away with excuses such as the official not being present to access the recordings, a senior GRP officer said. In child trafficking cases, too, GRP officers need continued communication with the RPF, which is difficult due to their sluggish attitude, the officer added.

Railway officials, meanwhile, blamed the GRP for not taking the initiative in preventing hawkers and other unwanted elements from entering rail premises. “We usually seek intervention in removing encroachments from the city police, which takes a lot of time,” said a railway official. It is also GRP’s responsibility to ensure that their staff is on the platform to prevent overcrowding, which is rarely seen, the official added.

Even basic accident data is contested. Railway safety activist Samir Zaveri recently wrote to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting the gap between GRP and RPF figures. According to an RPF report dated October 16, there were 643 deaths and 1,175 injuries on CR’s suburban network in 2024. However, GRP records obtained under RTI show 1,655 deaths and 1,462 injuries. “Every station master issues memos for each case, and two copies go to the GRP. These records can easily be matched,” Zaveri said.

Railway officials insist that accidents have fallen by 18–25% this year, citing safety drives, new footbridges, fencing and proposals for automatic doors. However, the continued rift between the two forces undermines the credibility of such claims, according to activists.

“The issue between the GRP and RPF has been on for quite a few years now,” said Kotian. Although the roles of the two agencies are defined, there are still differences when it comes to jurisdiction, recording of accidents on railway premises or clearing of hawkers and encroachments. At the end of the day, it’s the common man who suffers. We have been demanding a single security agency over the railways for better management.”