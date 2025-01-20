Munde reaches party conclave, Ajit issues warning

MUMBAI: After skipping the first day of the two-day conclave, NCP minister Dhananjay Munde not only reached Shirdi to attend the party gathering but also addressed one of the sessions, where he alleged deliberate targeting by opponents and a media trial. Mumbai, India - March 7, 2019: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Malik during press conference at B4 bungalow, Nariman Point in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

He said the social fabric of the entire Marathwada region has been jeopardised because of the situation created after sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder and reiterated that those involved in the crime should be hanged to death.

Munde has been in the centre of a controversy over his link with Walmik Karad, alleged mastermind of the murder case. On Saturday, Munde was deprived of the guardian minister position of Beed, his home district, amid demands of his removal from the state cabinet.

Hours later, NCP chief and deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, who has been supporting Munde so far, warned the party colleagues of action if found involved in any action that would defame the party. Without naming anyone, he said he will sack anyone if proved guilty and everyone should take cognisance of the warning.

Pawar made the statement on Sunday while addressing the concluding session of the two-day NCP conclave that was called to discuss prospects of the NCP, marred by the Beed controversy, with Munde at the epicentre.

“I am being deliberately targeted using an unfortunate murder case. What hurts the most is that I am being targeted by leaders of the Mahayuti coalition. Despite some within the party misguiding Ajit Dada, he is standing by my side. No matter how many baseless allegations and attempts to trap me like Abhimanyu are made, they will fail. I am not Abhimanyu, I am Arjuna,” Munde said, expressing his ire.

He said that he has maintained that the murderers should be hanged, and criminals have no caste or religion. “In the garb of this incident, an entire community is being labelled as criminals. Moreover, the constant media trial against us is deeply concerning,” he rued.

At the same time, he also reminded NCP president (Ajit Pawar) how he stood by his side when the latter was cornered in the party before the split. “In 2019, I also advised against the early morning swearing-in ceremony. Yet it happened (November 2019), and I was punished for it,” Munde claimed.

Ajit Pawar addressed the controversy over Munde without naming anyone. “I want to tell all my colleagues - stay away from any misdemeanour or misdeed. Our action should not defame the party image. If anything is proved, then he would be sacked. We will not allow him to continue to be part of the party. Everyone should be aware of this,” the deputy chief minister said, issuing a warning.

He also informed the gathering that the Mahayuti coalition has taken the decision not to tolerate anything that will tarnish the image of the government. “Everyone should follow the rules. Those found violating will not get our support. They will not be defended,” he stressed.

Earlier, NCP former Mumbai president Nawab Malik urged the party leadership to take a decision as the matter is maligning the party image. “What is happening in one district is bringing disrepute to the party and its leadership across the state, which is not in the NCP’s interest ahead of the local body elections. In the interest of the party, the leadership should take a decision in this matter as soon as possible,” Malik said while addressing a session on the first day, as quoted by leaders who attended the two-day conclave.