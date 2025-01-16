‘Stay relevant, avoid scams and contest local polls together’, Modi tells Mahayuti MLAs

In his over-90-minute interaction with legislators from the ruling Mahayuti alliance on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his personal experiences as an MLA and the schemes that helped him remain relevant in elective politics for years. PM Modi advised the MLAs to chalk out a long-term plan to last in politics.(PM Modi YouTube)

The PM advised the MLAs to chalk out a long-term plan to last in politics, to not ignore the voters who supposedly did not vote for them, and to live up to voters’ expectations under all circumstances.

During the luncheon at the INS Angre auditorium in South Mumbai, the prime minister chose not to speak specifically about election strategy or the ensuing local body polls, a choice that surprised the MLAs.

Instead, he gave generic advice on topics from safeguarding one’s image to the importance of being polite to people to staying healthy and focusing on family. He also cautioned the legislators to stay away from scams, which dented not just their image but also that of the party to which they belonged.

READ | PM Modi commissions 3 naval combat craft at Mumbai dockyard

Although the details of what transpired in the meeting were not shared officially, as the legislators were restrained from doing so, some of them told HT that Modi had shared his experiences as an MLA and as Gujarat CM with them.

“He told us to take steps to remain relevant in politics and work even for that section of society which did not vote for us,” said an MLA.

“He said that our attempt should be to do everything to win over 100% per cent of our constituency.” One such device, Modi said, was cultural and religious programmes which helped in forging a connection with the public; the MLAs were told to effectively undertake such drives.

By inviting MLAs and MLCs from all the Mahayuti parties—the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP as well as the smaller allies—the ruling alliance attempted to send out a strong message of unity before the local body polls expected to be held this year.

The PM too directed MLAs from the three parties to work as a team during the polls. He stressed the importance of informal meetings over meals and snacks, which, he said, would build strong bonds with leaders and workers from other parties. However, at least eight of 41 MLAs from the NCP were absent from the interaction.

Modi also told the MLAs to study model projects implemented elsewhere in the state and in other states to replicate them in their constituencies since such projects would gain them the goodwill of voters.

READ | All Indian Cine Workers Association writes to PM Modi, highlights grievances of workers, technicians, junior artists

He reportedly cited the example of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s Gujarat tour in 2011 to study development work done in the state.

The PM also warned the MLAs to stay away from scams and financial irregularities.

“They were told that tainted MLAs not only damage their political prospects but also dent their party’s image, which is not acceptable,” said another MLA. “We were also asked to be as polite as possible in public life and while dealing with officers.”

The legislators were also told to exercise every day to keep themselves fit and healthy, take care of their family members and spend as much time as possible with them.

Many MLAs expressed surprise after the session, as Modi barely touched on anticipated subjects like poll strategy or ways to tackle the opposition. “It was completely informal and unusual and he spoke like a family member, but had a clear message for us,” said a Thane MLA. “It will definitely help us for the next five years.”

Munde skips Modi meet

NCP minister Dhananjay Munde skipped the Modi interaction and chose to go to his hometown, Parli, on Wednesday after meeting deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Party spokesperson Amol Mitkari said that Munde took Ajit’s permission to not attend the interaction with the prime minister. “He told Ajit dada that since a call for a bandh had been given in Parli, it was important for him to be there,” said Mitkari.

There were speculations that Munde met Walmik Karad’s mother on Wednesday morning but this could not be confirmed. NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule reacted to the allegation, saying it would be a serious offence.

“Walmik Karad is an MCOCA accused, and meeting his family would be a very serious offence,” she told reporters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took a dig at the Mahayuti government regarding Munde’s absence.

“Dhananjay Munde was kept away from the meeting with PM Modi. If Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders whom PM Modi accused of corruption could attend the meeting with him today, then why was only Munde kept away?” he taunted. “Why this injustice to him?”