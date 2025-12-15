Search
Municipal elections in Mumbai, 28 other Maharashtra cities on January 15

BySurendra P Gangan
Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 05:09 pm IST

The Supreme Court last month allowed the state election commission to hold the municipal corporation elections including the two corporations that have exceeded the 50% reservation

MUMBAI: Elections to Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai will be held on January 15, the State Election Commission announced on Monday.

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the votes will be counted on January 16 (FILE PHOTO/Deepak Kumar)
The counting of the votes will take place on January 16.

Over 34.8 million voters are entitled to cast their vote in the municipal elections.

Most of the municipal corporations have been governed by administrators for more than three years, in some cases over six years years, due to delays in holding the elections.

The Supreme Court last month allowed the state election commission to hold the municipal corporation elections including the two corporations that have exceeded the 50% reservation.

The two corporations, Chandapur and Nagpur, have exceeded the 50% cap of the reservation and their results would be subject to the final outcome of the petitina that are pending in the Supreme Court.

Waghmare said voters who have been registered at more than one place have been flagged with two stars on the electoral roll and the commission has been reaching out to them to get an undertaking from them to ensure that they will vote only at one ward.

