‘Murder of democracy’: Shiv Sena slams Maharashtra govt expansion in ‘Saamana’
The Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Wednesday slammed the coalition between the party’s Eknath Shinde camp and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis, a day after the Maharashtra government expanded the cabinet.
Claiming that it amounted to “murder of democracy and constitution”, the Saamana editorial pointed out that disqualification petitions against some of Shinde-camp legislators are in the Supreme Court, with the top court set to hear a bunch of them on Thursday.
The party also took a dig at Governor BS Koshyari, who swore in the ministers at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
“...but the governor has sworn in an illegal government 40 days ago, and has insulted the constitution by giving oath to the ministers from this illegal government,” the editorial said. “It is the murder of democracy and the constitution to administer oath to some of the legislators whose disqualification petitions are being heard by the Supreme Court. But such murderers have been let loose in the country and matters of state are being run through them.”
The editorial in the mouthpiece, led by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, challenged that the “joy of the nine ministers who defected to the Eknath Shinde camp will be short-lived”.
The mouthpiece further said that the people of Maharashtra will ‘never forgive’ the “defectors” for their “treachery”.
The state government has not yet reacted to the development.
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
1,785 primary schools in HP have less than 10 students: Edu minister
There are 1,785 primary schools in Himachal Pradesh where the number of students is less than 10, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur in the written reply to a question asked by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhwala. The number of these schools is more in Shimla district, he added. Shimla district has maximum 13 primary teachers, whose postings are in some other school, but they are providing services elsewhere.
No-trust motion against Jai Ram govt defeated by voice vote
The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress and the lone Communist Party of India (M) member against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's government in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are just a few months away, was defeated by a voice vote in the state legislative assembly on Thursday even as the opposition members staged a walkout from the House. The opposition members staged a walkout ahead of chief minister's reply.
Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am. In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
