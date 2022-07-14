Murmu in town, BJP hints at getting more Oppn votes
Mumbai After Uddhav Thackeray was arm-twisted into supporting NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, the BJP claimed that it would gather more votes for her from the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too.
Murmu, who was visiting Mumbai on Thursday as part of her campaign trail, decided not to call on the Shiv Sena chief at Matoshree, which raised a few eyebrows.
On Thursday afternoon, Murmu, who was accompanied by union ministers and BJP leaders, came to Mumbai and met legislators and leaders from the BJP and the Eknath Shinde camp at a five-star hotel near the airport. Chief minister Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present. Sena’s Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit, who is a tribal, was present at the function as the sole representative of the Thackeray camp.
Fadnavis claimed that Murmu “would get votes that were more than the numbers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” implying that the BJP was looking to wean some Congress and NCP votes for Murmu. During the floor test of the Shinde government, 12 Congress legislators had missed the voting, promoting speculations. Though some of these legislators claimed that they were caught in the assembly lobby as the doors were shut for the polling, the party high command asked senior leader Mohan Prakash to investigate this as well as the cross voting by seven MLAs in the legislative council polls that led to the defeat of its candidate Chandrakant Handore.
On Tuesday, Thackeray had bowed to pressure from his party MPs and announced Shiv Sena’s support for Murmu. This also helped avert the threat of cross-voting from the Shiv Sena’s already-depleted ranks if the party had backed former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, who is the joint nominee of the opposition. Eleven of Shiv Sena’s 19 Lok Sabha MPs had urged Thackeray to support Murmu in the race for president.
This was for the first time in the Sena’s 56-year-old history that the leadership’s hand was forced by its elected representatives when it came to taking such policy decisions.
“The support was an afterthought and came out of helplessness. So, it had little value. The support to Murmu was an attempt to avert a further split in the party. Moreover, we had not asked the Shiv Sena for its support,” said a senior BJP leader.
A Shiv Sena MP admitted that the decision to support Murmu was taken out of “majboori” (compulsion).
Unlicensed pet breeding centres to be shut down in U.P. capital
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has planned action against unlicensed pet breeding centres mushrooming in different areas of the city. “Many people are running breeding centres without permission. They don't have any knowledge and don't fit into the parameters required for running a breeding centre. Many such centres sell ferocious breeds without training the masters and the dogs. All such centres in the city will be closed down,” said director, animal welfare, LMC, Dr Arvind Rao.
All targets achieved on time due to better team work: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all the work was completed well on time due to better team efforts after the departments formulated an action plan for the first 100 days of his government in its second term. The 100-day milestone was reached last week. Action plans were also worked out for all the departments for six months, one year, two year and five years, he said.
U.P.: HC reserves order on maintainability of plea challenging AU VC’s appointment
The Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved its order on maintainability of a petition challenging appointment of the vice chancellor of the Allahabad University, Professor Sangeeta Srivastava. The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir heard the public interest litigation petition filed by an RTI activist Naveen Prakash Nautiyal from Uttarakhand. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner, while advocate Kshitij Shailendra appeared for the Allahabad University.
Increase sampling for early detection of TB cases: U.P. health dept
In a circular sent to all chief medical officers in the state and hospitals, doctors have been asked to send samples of at least 5% of the patients (suspected to be suffering with TB) coming to the OPD for TB test. Experts said this could be the best method to track missing TB cases. The initiative aims to increase referral of TB cases from hospitals, including private ones too.
‘ABHM to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shahi Eidgah on Dec 6 if it is not sealed by Janmashtami’
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) would recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' on the premises of Shahi Eidgah Mosque on December 6 this year if the Mathura administration failed to seal the 'disputed' site by Janmashtami this year, said national president of ABHM, Rajyashree Chaudhary, during her Mathura visit on Thursday.
