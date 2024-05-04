MU’s delayed revaluation results disrupt thousands of engineering students’ academic plans

Mumbai: Approximately 3,000 fourth-semester engineering students at the University of Mumbai (MU) find themselves grappling with unexpected setbacks as the university released revaluation results for their first and second semesters after a significant delay of seven to eight months. To their dismay, the results deemed them unsuccessful, disrupting their preparations for the upcoming fourth-semester examinations. HT Image

This development has particularly affected the batch of 2022, which previously faced delayed admission due to the Covid-19 pandemic and late conduct of entrance tests. The academic year commenced in November 2022 instead of July, compressing the entire academic cycle into a mere six months.

Subhash Athawle of the Mumbai University College Teachers’ Association (MUCTA) said, “The delay commenced with the declaration of semester 1 results, which were announced 110 days after the last paper, instead of the expected 45 days. As students were appearing for the semester 2 exam, they applied for revaluation of semester 1.” He further added that the re-exam or ATKT for semester 1 was conducted from July 4-12, 2023, without the revaluation results being declared. Despite subsequent declarations of semester 2 results on August 24, 2023, students who applied for revaluation are still awaiting their outcomes, which have been released in multiple batches, leaving many in limbo.

A student from a Bhiwandi-based college said, “Due to the late result by MU, we lost almost one and a half years. After completing semester 3, I discovered I had ATKT in three subjects each in semesters 1 and 2. According to the rule, students with five ATKTs can appear for semester 3 exams. However, since the result was declared in August, I missed the June attempt. Subsequently, I appeared for the December attempt and cleared two ATKTs, but MU is still not allowing me to pursue further education.”

The student, emphasising the struggle for justice, added, “In February, we had a meeting with the higher education minister regarding this issue. During the meeting, the minister suggested that the university provide a solution for students like us. However, nothing has materialised to date.”

Athawale said, “The delay in declaring the revaluation results of semester 1 ATKT and regular revaluation results of semester 2 has wasted a year for thousands of students. With one month left for the second year to end, MU has woken up, and now students are being told that they have been disqualified.”

However, MU stated, “The academic council discussed this issue and decided not to allow exemption to these students from ATKT. Engineering students require special skills to work in the industry, and the MU degree holds goodwill in the market. With such attempts, we cannot allow anyone to degrade the value of the MU degree.”

In response, students argued, “While making this decision, MU did not consider their fault for delaying the result and is blaming us. We request MU to reconsider this decision and allow us one extra attempt to clear ATKT.”