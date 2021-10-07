MVA calls Maharashtra bandh on Oct 11 over Lakhimpur Kheri incident; BJP says its opportunism

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners on Wednesday called a one-day bandh across Maharashtra on October 11 to protest against the death of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. The announcement was made by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jayant Patil. The state cabinet earlier in the day expressed its condolences over the “unfortunate” death of farmers.

The MVA is attempting to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident at a time when the coalition government is facing criticism from the Maharashtra BJP over the lack of relief package for flood-affected farmers in Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions. The decision came a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar compared the mowing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri to the Jallianwala Bagh. Pawar also called the BJP government insensitive. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“To condemn the incident where farmers were crushed to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharashtra will observe a day’s bandh. The cabinet too expressed condolence over the incident. It is extremely important to condemn the cruelty of the BJP or its state governments against the farmers and to scuttle the farmers’ protests at several places. So far, the accused have not been nabbed yet,” said Patil, who was flanked by Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde.

He added that MVA allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress along with the smaller parties in the alliance have decided to hold this band. “The bandh will be observed the entire day, barring essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, milk supply, etc,” Patil added.

Reacting to the decision of a one-day strike, leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that ruling parties are politicising the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, adding that the decision reeks of politics. “Condemning the [Lakhimpur Kheri] incident is fine but had the cabinet thought about the farmers in Maharashtra, who are affected by the flood, then it would have been better. But instead of thinking of the farmers, such a proposal was passed, which is nothing but opportunism. It reeks of politics,” he said.