MVA withdraws Maharashtra Bandh, but leaders to protest across state

Mumbai: After the Bombay high court restrained the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from calling for a Maharashtra bandh, the opposition alliance announced on Friday evening that it would instead stage protests across the state against the Badlapur school sexual assault case. Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan in Mumbai.(ANI)

MVA leaders and workers plan to protest with black flags in their hands and black ribbons tied to their mouths to condemn the rising crimes against women and girls in the state. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar will participate in protests in Pune, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will join an agitation outside Shiv Sena Bhavan at 11 am on Saturday.

The MVA had given a call for a Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday till 2 pm in protest against the sexual assault on two four-year-old girls at a Badlapur school and the police’s mishandling of the case. However, the Bombay high court intervened on Friday and restrained all political parties and individuals from supporting or participating in a general strike.

Soon after the high court verdict, Pawar appealed to the MVA partners to withdraw the bandh, saying they should respect the court’s order.

“The bandh was called in the light of the Badlapur incident, where atrocity was committed against the two minor girls, which was extremely reprehensible and has created outrage among people at all levels in society. It was an attempt to draw the government’s attention to the matter and within the scope of fundamental rights provided by the Constitution. However, the Bombay high court has ruled that the bandh is unconstitutional,” Pawar posted on social media.

“Due to the time constraints, it is not possible to appeal against this decision before the Supreme Court. Since the Indian judiciary is a constitutional institution, I urge you to withdraw the bandh planned for tomorrow while respecting the constitution,” he added.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the MVA would stage protests instead of organising the bandh. Later, Thackeray, in a press conference, expressed his displeasure over the high court ruling and questioned whether freedom of expression and the right to protest exist in the country.

“The ruling is not acceptable, though we respect the court,” he said. “The speed shown by the high court while giving the decision against the bandh was surprising, and we hope that the court will show the same speed while giving justice in the case of the sexual abuse of two minor girls. As there is no time to challenge the HC decision in the Supreme Court, the MVA has decided to withdraw Bandh. But to condemn the rising crimes against women and girls in the state, all MVA leaders across the state will stage protests with black flags in hands and black strips on the mouth.”

Thackeray also indicated that the Opposition would challenge the high court ruling in the Supreme Court. “People in a democracy have a right to stage protests and strikes. It cannot be taken away. It is now time to ask if protests are allowed in our democracy. Our nation gained independence through movements and agitations. But now, in independent India, agitations getting banned is shocking and raises questions whether the right to freedom of expression exists or not,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde termed the Bombay High Court’s order a “slap” on the Opposition and said the state government would implement the directive.

“The Badlapur incident was a blot on humanity. It also impacted the happiness we derived from transferring ₹1,500 to the accounts of beneficiary women under the Ladki Bahin scheme. But the Opposition has been politicising the incident and maligning this scheme.”

Reacting to Shinde’s comments, Thackeray said the chief minister should refer to the high court’s remarks over the Badlapur incident. “Isn’t it a slap on the face for the government?” he said.