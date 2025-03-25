NAGPUR: On Monday, bulldozers tore down the two-storey home of Fahim Khan, described by the Nagpur police as “an instigator, if not the mastermind” of the violence that consumed Central Nagpur a week ago. The move follows a warning from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday that the rioters would have to pay for the damage wrought by the violence, even if it meant using bulldozers on their property. Nagpur riots: ‘Bulldozer action’ against key accused

According to Khan’s neighbours, Khan’s family went missing on Sunday night, taking their belongings with them. No one knows their whereabouts, the neighbours claimed. Hours later, at 9.30 am on Monday, a team of anti-encroachment personnel, backed by 150 policemen, cordoned off Khan’s home and then tore it down.

Khan, Nagpur president of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP), was arrested on March 19 in connection with the large-scale arson, vandalism and stone-pelting in Nagpur’s Mahal area on the night of March 17. He faces multiple charges, including treason, and is among more than 100 people arrested for the unrest.

The violence erupted after rumours spread that a holy ‘chadar’ with religious inscriptions had been burned during a protest led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb from Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

During his visit to Nagpur on Saturday, Fadnavis vowed to recover the cost of the damage sustained in the violence, from the rioters, warning that properties could be seized and auctioned if payments were not made. “In Maharashtra, we take action our own way. Where a bulldozer is needed, it will be used. Any wrongdoing will be crushed, and no one will be spared. Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, their property will be sold to recover the damages. Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used,” said Fadnavis had told the media.

On March 20, civic officials from the Ashi Nagar Zone of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had inspected Khan’s house and found it to be an unauthorised construction. A demolition notice was served the next day, giving Khan’s family 24 hours to comply. With no action taken, the NMC proceeded with the demolition on Monday, citing violations of building norms. The house, registered in the name of Khan’s wife Zahirunnisa Shamim Khan, was razed.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Choudhury said the demolition was carried out due to the absence of an approved building plan and other construction-related violations. “Despite receiving a notice from the NMC, no corrective action was taken, prompting the authorities to proceed with the removal of unauthorised structures,” he said.

This marks the first instance of the NMC taking action on the property of a riot-accused, although it was followed by the partial demolition of the home of another riot-accused, Abdul Hafiz, in the Gandhi Gate locality. The action was stopped only after an order of the court.

Khan has emerged as a central figure in the investigation into the Nagpur riots. Although not initially named in the First Information Report (FIR), he was arrested on charges of inciting a mob that turned violent, attacking police officers, vandalising property and causing widespread unrest. He has also been charged with treason under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Before the riots, Khan had led a protest march to the Ganeshpeth police station, demanding action against Bajrang Dal and VHP members accused of burning a holy ‘chadar’ of the Muslim community, and an effigy of Aurangzeb. A video of Khan criticising law enforcement officers and the minority commission outside the police station went viral on social media, allegedly fuelling the protests.

City lawyer Asif Qureshi, representing individuals he claims were wrongfully arrested as rioters, condemned the NMC’s demolition, arguing that it violated Supreme Court guidelines. “Khan was not given a chance to challenge the notice in court. The Supreme Court has mandated a 15-day notice period, a video recording of the process, and a fair hearing for property owners before any demolition,” Qureshi pointed out.

The crackdown has sparked a debate, particularly in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Nagpur on March 30. The Union home ministry has requested a report on the violence and subsequent actions taken by local authorities.