Nair Hospital receives bomb threat amid visarjan rush on Saturday

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 05:14 am IST

The threat was declared a hoax by the police after a search was carried out at the hospital’s premises and no explosives were found

Mumbai: A bomb threat was sent to Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Saturday night, which was later declared a hoax by the police after a search was carried out at the hospital’s premises and no explosives were found.

The police said that the intention behind the hoax threat was to create chaos in the heart of the city during the Visarjan rush.
The police said that the intention behind the hoax threat was to create chaos in the heart of the city during the Visarjan rush.

According to the police, the threatening mail was sent by an unidentified individual to the official email ID of the hospital’s dean at 11 pm on Saturday, with the intention of creating chaos in the heart of the city during the visarjan rush.

“On receiving the mail, the hospital management alerted the police, after which the security was beefed up in the area. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) soon arrived at the spot and conducted a thorough search of the premises but found no suspicious object/s or evidence of any explosives,” said a police officer.

