Naresh Goyal seeks medical bail, as JJ Hospital confirms he is suffering from cancer

MUMBAI: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Friday urged the special PMLA court to grant him temporary bail on medical grounds for six months after the medical board of the JJ Hospital confirmed that he was diagnosed with cancer. Mumbai. India. Jan 13, 2024. PMLA court one day allowed 74-year-old arrested Jet Airways (India) Ltd founder Naresh Goyal to meet his ailing and bedridden wife co-accused Anita Goyal on humanitarian grounds at their home in South Mumbai. Jan 13, 2024. (Photo By Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Last month, Naresh Goyal broke down in court, saying he had ‘lost every hope of life’ and would prefer dying peacefully than live in his present situation. On January 9, the court, noting that the way prisoners are treated in J J Hospital was not sustainable for his health, had permitted Goyal to visit private doctors of his choice for his medical check-up.

After receiving reports of the private doctors and pursuant to a request made by the special public prosecutor for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sunil Gonsalves, special judge MG Deshpande directed the JJ hospital on February 16 to constitute a medical board and submit its report and opinion for the court’s consideration.

On Friday, senior advocate Aabad Ponda, representing Goyal, stated that the state-run hospital had confirmed the test reports of private doctors and had hence ascertained the diagnosis of cancer. “The accused has a right to be treated in a private hospital. He is in the twilight years of his life, and he deserves to get the treatment of his choice,” he added, praying for interim medical bail for six months.

The ED contended that the board report categorically stated that the doctors needed to carry out a few tests not available in JJ hospital. Praying that the accused should not be granted bail and instead, be taken to the hospital under escort services, the ED further suggested that the required medical treatment could be provided by a government-aided hospital, like the TATA hospital.

“In such a case, even if there is a surgery, there must be hygiene. During the chemotherapy, I need to be kept away from prisoners, ensuring cleanliness. We have no income and hence, no money to pay the escort charges,” the senior advocate submitted on behalf of Goyal, rebutting ED’s submissions. “Do I have to undergo treatment according to the directions of the ED? Whose life is it?” questioned Ponda, adding that the applicant (Goyal) should be allowed to have the privilege of undergoing treatment from doctors of his choice in such a terminal illness. According to the discharge summary, a short segment of narrowing was seen at the junction of the mid and lower oesophagus, indicative of Barrett’s Oesophagus, a precancerous condition, his application for medical bail stated.

It added that he had small tumours in his intestine called Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs), a slow-growing cancer and that the doctors had advised an aggressive and immediate line of treatment to arrest any fatal issues that could arise in his case.

After hearing both sides, the special judge closes the matter for orders to be pronounced on Feb 27.

During the arguments, an advocate representing the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) moved a plea before the court to grant them permission to question Goyal in prison, if the medical officer permits them to record his statement.

The 74-year-old businessman was arrested in September 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud worth ₹538 crore. ED’s case against Goyal is based on a May 3 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Goyal, his wife Anita and former company executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and private persons.

According to ED, Jet Airways had taken a loan from a consortium of 10 banks to meet its operational expenditure and an amount of ₹6,000 crore is still outstanding. “A forensic audit was done on the airlines whereby it is seen that around ₹1,152 crores had been diverted in the guise of consultancy and professional fees and ₹2,547.83 crore had been diverted to a sister concern, namely Jet Lite Limited to clear its loan,” ED said.