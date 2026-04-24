Nashik, A court in Nashik on Friday sent self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to police custody till April 26 in the sixth case of sexual exploitation registered against him. Nashik court sends ‘godman’ Kharat to three-day police custody in sixth sexual assault case

Kharat, who was arrested on March 18, is accused of sexually exploiting several women and indulging in large-scale financial fraud by claiming to have divine powers and knowledge of black magic.

In the sixth case, the former Merchant Navy officer allegedly sexually exploited a young woman who had approached him seeking a solution to her personal problems.

Kharat allegedly threatened the woman, warning of using his "divine powers" to destroy her family. He had also taken Aadhaar, PAN card and other documents of her family members, police said.

The special investigation team , investigating 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, had on Thursday filed a request application in the court demanding his custody in the sixth case.

As the court granted them permission, the SIT took Kharat's custody and produced him in court in the sixth case on Friday.

For security reasons, the court proceedings were held via video conferencing, during which the police demanded a four-day custody.

The prosecution highlighted the seriousness of the case, informing the court that the accused had given a sedative to the victim with water and raped her. He also made her perform some rituals.

It further stated that the police need to probe into the financial angle in the case.

Kharat's lawyer, Sachin Bhate, argued that the police have been inquiring into the same circumstances in six cases registered against him, and the same arguments are being presented to seek custody in each of them.

However, SIT officer Ravindra Manjre stated that the victim and the time span were different in every case, and the team was formed for a detailed inquiry.

After hearing the arguments, Chief Judicial Magistrate B N Ichpurani remanded Kharat to police custody till April 26 in the sixth case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.