A national level boxing champion scores 89.5% in the board exams

BySomita Pal
May 15, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Aditi Sharma, a national level boxing champion, has won several medals and scored 89.5% in her twelfth-grade board exams while juggling schoolwork at Lilavatibai Podar High School.

Aditi Sharma is no ordinary student. A national level boxing champion, she has won several medals. She also scored 89.5% in her twelfth-grade board exams.

Aditi Sharma
Aditi Sharma

“I started boxing when I was 10 years old. My mother introduced me to the sport when she saw some people training in my society,” says Aditi. “My parents are into long distance running and have competed in several marathons.”

Aditi kept at it. Throughout the year, she competed in various events across the country, all the while juggling her schoolwork at Lilavatibai Podar High School. She won the gold medal at the Youth Women’s Maharashtra State Boxing Championship. Then she went on to win a bronze at the Youth women’s National boxing Championship in SRM, Chennai, reaching the All-India Rank 3 along the way. Till the end, in February, she was represented and participated in the 5th Khelo India youth games (boxing) held in Bhopal. All the while, her exams were not neglected.

“We are exceptionally proud of Aditi Sharma from Grade 12 who exemplifies the values we cherish at Lilavatibai Podar and has effortlessly maintained a fine balance between her commitment to academics and her commitment to sports with a spectacular score of 89.5% this year,” said the school. “Aditi is a stellar example of how hard work and dedication can lead to success!”

