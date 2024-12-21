Menu Explore
Mumbai boat mishap: Naval officer tried to avoid crash, averted bigger tragedy

ByVinay Dalvi
Dec 21, 2024 08:31 AM IST

Police have recorded the statement of Deep Kishore Nikoshe, an employee with a private OEM firm who was one of six people on board the speedboat

MUMBAI: The Colaba police investigating the boat mishap near Gateway of India say the tragedy could have been greater had a naval officer on board the runaway speedboat not taken a split-second decision to steer the craft away from its course just before impact.

Police said the speedboat is in the Naval Dockyard, while the passenger ferry has been taken to Elephanta Island. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Police said the speedboat is in the Naval Dockyard, while the passenger ferry has been taken to Elephanta Island. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The police, who are yet to determine whether engine failure had caused the Navy’s speedboat to spin out of control, leading to the accident at sea, said MARCOS (Marine Commandos) petty officer, Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, had leapt forward, operated the controls, and avoided a collision with the middle of the ill-fated ferry that was carrying more than 100 passengers and crew. Shekhawat, who died in the accident and was due to retire in six months, was thus able to reduce the impact of the collision and possibly avert a greater tragedy.

Police have recorded the statement of Deep Kishore Nikoshe, an employee with a private OEM firm who was one of six people on board the speedboat when it crashed into the ferry, Neel Kamal. Nikoshe, in his statement, said Shekhawat was unable to reduce the speed of the naval craft but managed to steer it towards the rear of the ferry. Nikoshe escaped with minor injuries as he was seated at the rear end of the speedboat. He told the police, “The boat had a major malfunction and despite everyone’s efforts, it could not be stopped.”

Of the six people on board the naval craft, two were naval officers – MARCOS (Marine Commandos) petty officer, Mahendra Singh Shekhawat and the pilot, MARCOS petty officer Karmveer Yadav, who was seriously injured and is in hospital. The other four, including Deep Kishore Nikoshe, worked with a Ratnagiri-based private firm that was testing the engines of the craft.

Meanwhile, police said the speedboat is in the Naval Dockyard, while the passenger ferry has been taken to Elephanta Island, where they are recording a panchama.

The seven-year-old boy, Zohan Pathaan, is still missing and search operations for him are ongoing. “We have also informed all port police stations to inform us about any bodies found in the water. Zohan’s mother also died in the accident,” said the police officer.

“We are recording statements of various people, from victims to experts. We are waiting for the Maharashtra Maritime Board to examine the ferry, Neel Kamal, and the Indian Navy to give us a statement about the speedboat. The Navy has instituted a Board of Inquiry and their report will be very important for our investigation,” said the police officer.

