Navi Mumbai airport implements advanced bird safety plan

NAVI MUMBAI: A combination of advanced technology, habitat modification and community engagement is at the heart of the wildlife hazard management strategy of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which is preparing for commercial launch later this year. Navi Mumbai, India - Dec. 29, 2024:First commercial aircraft landing on the runway of Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The airport has been developed by Navi Mumbai Airport Limited (NMIAL), a special purpose vehicle comprising Adani Airports Holdings Limited and CIDCO. The 1,160-hectare greenfield facility has been built near wetlands, mangroves, forests and urban settlements, making it crucial to have a comprehensive safety plan in place. NMIAL says it has taken into account these factors while designing its wildlife hazard management strategy, which it says is a benchmark for urban aviation safety.

In 2018, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) was commissioned to begin a decade-long bird survey, which identified 231 bird species within a 10-km radius of the airport. The number of species recorded directly on the airport site declined, from 80 to just 26 in 2024.

Habitat modification included removal of invasive vegetation that attracts roosting bird species, and the diversion of the Ulwe River. Habitat mapping was also conducted to identify high-risk zones for bird congregation, and these zones were geo-tagged for future mitigation.

During its second phase, the pre-licensing phase, NMIAL appointed Birdgard India, a company certified to audit Airport Wildlife Hazard Management. Its assessment covered a 13-km radius around the airport.

“We have engineered the airport environment to be inherently unattractive to wildlife,” an NMIAL official said. “This involves a continuous process of eliminating any potential roosting and nesting sites. Passive controls include covering all drains with nets, and building a boundary wall reinforced with a Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS). This creates a formidable physical barrier against wildlife intrusions.”

On the ground, a highly trained wildlife management team patrols the airfield, which is divided into a grid for monitoring and response. “They are equipped with a range of bird-scaring devices and pyrotechnics to safely and humanely disperse any birds that approach operational areas. We also have specialised teams to catch stray dogs and snakes, which are then handed over to the municipality and state forest department for relocation,” the NMIAL official added.

Technology is also being deployed to strengthen the safety plan. “We are leveraging GPS-based software applications that allow for real-time monitoring, counting and recording of wildlife movements. We also conduct night surveys to ensure vigilance extends around the clock,” the official added.

The Aerodrome Environment Management Committee (AEMC), established in February, facilitates coordination between airport authorities, municipal bodies, and gram panchayats. “It oversees joint inspections and wildlife hazard management within a 13-km radius of the airport. Monthly subcommittee meetings and NGO-led awareness initiatives, such as stakeholder sessions and pamphlet outreach, foster a safety-conscious culture across local communities,” the NMIAL official added.

Environmentalists, however, are sounding a cautionary note. “The airport site was once a thriving wetland, surrounded by mangroves, mudflats and forest lands,” said Debi Goenka, executive trustee of Conservation Action Trust. “It sits between the Thane Creek Ramsar site, Karnala Bird Sanctuary, and several active wetlands. These are bird highways.”

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar said there will be no room for enforcement lapses, referring to illegal poultry and mutton slaughter shops not far from the airport.