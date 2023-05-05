Airport PAPs demand online file tracking

NAVI MUMBAI: Navi Mumbai Airport Project Affected Persons (PAP) have termed CIDCO’s decision to upload information on 22.5% plots allotted to the PAPs on its website as a half-hearted attempt at transparency. They are demanding that the status of the pending files must be posted online as that is the area where the issues of corruption arise. HT Image

CIDCO had recently announced that it has made available on its website details of eligibility list of entitled land owners in 22.5% scheme, list of allotted plots, village and entitled details of land owners, date of allotment letter and agreement, etc.

It stated that with these details online, the airport PAPs will be able to know the eligibility list and the current status of plot allotment from anywhere. It will also help in making the process of allotment of plots more transparent and convenient it had said.

The online details have come following an RTI query by social activist Anil Galgali in which CIDCO stated that the details are available only village and file number wise. Galgali and the PAPs then demanded uploading of PAP information on the website. Galgali followed up on the issue with CIDCO MD Sanjay Mukherjee, as the PAPs too insisted on it. The issue was reported by HT on March 26 with the online details being posted a month later.

Speaking on the development Galgali said, “Just posting the allotment details does not mean much. What is really needed is that the status of the file until the final allotment is posted on the website. The portal should give complete file status with comments, shortcomings, noting by officers, legal issues etc.”

He explained, “It will ensure transparency in the allotment process as that is where the PAPs face huge delays and various demands, not knowing why their file is actually pending. The recent ACB case against a CIDCO official was over clearance of a pending file. There have long been complaints of monetary demands to clear files.”

Agreeing with him, NMIA PAP leader Advocate Rahul Mokal said, “The PAP needs to know why there is a delay in the allotment, where his file is stuck and why. There is online tracking system in the marketing department, but not for 22.5% scheme.”

Stated Mokal, “The PAPs are at the mercy of the CIDCO officials. In this age, one should not have to make the rounds of CIDCO to know the status of the file. The information should be available from anywhere one wants. It will help curb the delays, corruption and the hassle that the PAPs have to go through.”

He added, “There should be a one window scheme at CIDCO so that the PAP does not have to run around at the behest of CIDCO officials who unnecessarily complicate matters for obvious monetary reasons. The files should be cleared in stipulated time as per the Maharashtra Right to Public Service Act, 2015.”

Though CIDCO did not comment on the demands, CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee had earlier said, “CIDCO has made this information available for the convenience of Navi Mumbai International Airport affected people. This is another important step in CIDCO’s e-governance initiative. This will make the plot allocation process in this ambitious project more transparent and convenient. CIDCO remains committed to its objective of transparency and fairness to PAPs.”

Why the 22.5% land allotment?

CIDCO is implementing the Navi Mumbai International Airport project on 1160 hectares in Panvel Taluka of Navi Mumbai. CIDCO has given the best rehabilitation and resettlement package in the country sanctioned by the Maharashtra government to the PAPS of 10 villages affected by this project. Under this package, 22.5% of developed plots are being allotted under the scheme in the rehabilitation and resettlement area of Pushpak Nagar.