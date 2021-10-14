Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Bengalis celebrate Durga Puja with traditional village theme
Navi Mumbai Bengalis celebrate Durga Puja with traditional village theme

The Navi Mumbai Bengali Association, one of the largest associations of Bengalis in Maharashtra, is celebrating its 42nd Durga Puja at Sector 6, Vashi
Durga Puja celebrations by Bengalis in Navi Mumbai. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 06:16 PM IST
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Bengali Association (NMBA), one of the largest associations of Bengalis in Maharashtra, is celebrating its 42nd Durga Puja at Sector 6, Vashi. The theme of the pandal is a traditional ‘Village Puja Pandal’ depicting rural celebration under Banyan Tree. The celebrations are digital in view of the Covid threat.

NMBA president, Nemai Gorai, said, “Sharod Utsav 2021 is presented digitally through a web portal and NMBA’s YouTube Channel. The live broadcast of puja and cultural events is available in India and the world over. Devotees can worship from home and also book prasad and bhog through the website. There are also live performances by Tollywood and Bollywood singers from their studios.”

Funds raised through the event would help cancer patients.

Thursday, October 14, 2021
