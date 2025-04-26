Navi Mumbai: A prominent builder from Belapur died by suicide on Friday, with investigators linking the incident to the immense stress caused by his elder son’s alleged involvement in a cross-border drug trafficking racket currently under probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Navi Mumbai builder dies by suicide, blames NCB for “harassing” him

According to the police, the incident occurred between 6.30 am and 6.45 am at the builder’s office, located in the same building as his residence. He allegedly shot himself with a 9 mm pistol. The discovery was made by a relative, who alerted the authorities.

Two notes were recovered from the scene — one, a detailed letter addressed to top political leaders and law enforcement officials, and the other, a handwritten chit believed to have been penned moments before his death.

In the letter, written in Marathi, the builder narrated his life story — beginning as a dock worker with the Mumbai Port Trust for over three decades, before transitioning into the construction business. He described his journey from humble beginnings, his aversion to vice, and his pride in living a life of integrity.

“I never indulged in anything illegal or immoral,” the letter stated. “Even when I had the occasional beer, I eventually gave that up. I lived addiction-free for years.”

He recounted how he had invested heavily in his children’s education, sending his elder son to London in 2012 to pursue postgraduate studies in psychology, even selling assets to support his dream. “Even if I lost some wealth, I believed my children would build it back with honour,” he wrote.

However, he expressed anguish over discovering — five years ago — his son’s descent into questionable associations and alleged criminal activity. The revelation, he said, came as a devastating shock to both him and his wife. In response, he claimed to have severed ties with his son and even issued a public notice to that effect.

Though the son had assured the family of turning over a new leaf, his alleged role in a recent international narcotics trafficking case proved to be the final blow. “Authorities began treating him (the builder) as a suspect,” said a close family friend. “He was under enormous pressure — he received at least seven summonses. The system made his life miserable even when he had no role to play.”

The situation further deteriorated when NCB officials allegedly began implicating his younger son and referencing a nephew — now in Taloja jail — who previously worked as the builder’s manager. The widening circle of suspicion reportedly left the builder mentally shattered.

In his final letter, he accused the NCB officials and political figures of pressuring him for large sums of money in exchange for clearing his name. “If I had earned or possessed such black money, I would have given it to protect my family’s future. But I have no such money,” he wrote.

Sources confirm the builder had been summoned thrice as part of the financial investigation against his son, who is wanted in connection with three separate drug seizures dating back to 2021. The latest breakthrough by the NCB involved the interception of a parcel containing 200 grams of cocaine, which led investigators to a stockpile of drugs at a Navi Mumbai location. The bust yielded over ₹200 crore worth of narcotics in the grey market, including cocaine, hydroponic weed, and cannabis-laced edibles.

Four individuals believed to be part of the trafficking syndicate, which had alleged links to the United States, have been arrested. The NCB has also secured a non-bailable warrant against the builder’s son and is pursuing an Interpol Red Corner Notice through the CBI.

With inputs from Abhishek Sharan