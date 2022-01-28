Navi Mumbai civic body considering idea to use recycled water for constructions, non-potable purposes

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is examining a suggestion to supply increased quantities of recycled water for construction and non-potable purposes to residential colonies.

NMMC has planned to supply 40 million litres a day (MLD) of recycled water to Trans Thane Creek (TTC) industrial units. The corporation generates 400 MLD of sewer water and recycles it. This water can be put to good, non-potable use, NatConnect director, BN Kumar, pointed out and called for a one-time investment.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has asked his team of officers at ward levels to see how best the recycled water can be used.

Bangar said, “NRI Seawoods already gets treated water. This process can be extended to other colonies.”

Kumar appreciated the commissioner for his “quick, positive and pro-environment response”. Kumar pointed out that considering the city will see a massive construction in view of the redevelopment projects and infrastructure works, recycled water could ideally be used for these.

Moreover, the use of precious drinking water for washing cars, two-wheelers, terraces and parking pots should be discouraged forthwith and the recycled water should be used.

“And, till we have a dedicated pipeline, recycled water may be supplied to housing societies by tankers,” Kumar said. The societies must invest in separate internal pipelines and storage.

NMMC can offer discounts in regular water tariff for the societies taking recycled water, Kumar said.