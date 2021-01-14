Navi Mumbai civic body finalises 5 centres for Covid vaccination drive; gets 21,000 doses
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will carry out the first phase of vaccination in five centres as per the government’s instructions. The centres have a capacity of handling 100 people a day. The city has received around 21,000 vaccine doses, said NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.
In the first phase of vaccination, 19,085 government and private health workers, who have been registered with the civic body, would be vaccinated. An official from NMMC said, “In the second phase of vaccination, frontline employees such as police, security, sanitation and other municipal employees involved in Covid control activities will be vaccinated and the planning for the same would be done in advance.”
The vaccine would be given in the order registered on the CoWIN app. After vaccination, the beneficiary would be given a handbill of four important messages in the observation room, said the official.
NMMC has identified five hospitals that would be used for the vaccination drive — civic body-run Vashi and Airoli hospitals, DY Patil Hospital in Nerul, Apollo Hospital in Belapur and Reliance Hospital in Khairane MIDC. In addition, a total of 50 vaccination centres have been set up in the municipal area.
As per the order given by the NMMC commissioner in the previous review meeting, Dr Ratnaprabha Chavan has been appointed as the in-charge of the Covid vaccination drive and three divisional nodal officers have also been appointed for the drive. These divisional nodal officers will be in charge of the immunisation programme at the centres in their respective divisions.
