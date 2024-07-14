Navi Mumbai civic body to appoint consultant to fast-track veterinary hospital

Navi Mumbai: Delayed for over three years, the civic-run veterinary hospital in Navi Mumbai could soon see the light of day. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) (NMMC) has initiated the process to appoint an expert as a consultant for technical advice to fast-track the opening of the facility. Navi Mumbai, India - July 13, 2024:Long delayed veterinary hospital in sector 24 of Juinagar, Navi Mumbai to finally see light of day at Juinagar in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The hospital is part of the city’s efforts to enhance animal care infrastructure​. It will serve all domestic and farm animals at affordable rates and will include an intensive care unit, recovery rooms, and comprehensive medical services.

“The health department has initiated the process of appointing an expert from a government veterinary college as a consultant for the hospital. Once the consultant is appointed, internal changes in the building as per the needs of the animals, along with other measures suggested, will be undertaken,” said Kailas Shinde, NMMC municipal commissioner. Shinde added that the process will be completed before the code of conduct for the assembly elections, expected to be held in October, comes into force.

The two-storey animal hospital, to be leased on a public-private partnership (PPP), was constructed over a 400 sq m plot in Juinagar (sector 24) at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore.

Despite the hospital being ready almost three years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic, code of conduct, internal changes required in the hospital as asked by the health department and lack of staff delayed its operations. Following the death of NMMC veterinary officer Vaibhav Jhunjare in 2021, the project was further delayed as a new officer was not appointed.

Sachin Adsul, a Vashi resident who has a pet dog, said a good civic veterinary hospital is the need of the hour in the fast-developing city. “We go to private clinics where the cost is high. For serious ailments, my friends go to Mumbai. A facility within the city will help both pet owners as well as stray animals.”