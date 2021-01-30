Navi Mumbai crime branch recovers 44 stolen bikes; catch 3

Three persons were arrested and 44 Bullet bikes worth ₹1.30Cr stolen from across Maharashtra and Goa were recovered by Navi Mumbai crime branch earlier this week.

The accused used an ignition system (a spare part) easily found in the market to start the Bullets found parked randomly across the city. Around 64 bikes were stolen in the last four months.

The accused have been identified as Sohail Shaikh 27, a resident of Mumbra who is into real estate business, Saurabh Karanje, 23, a resident of Vikhroli and Amol Dhobhale, 35, a resident of Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar.

There was a continuous rise in motorcycle theft cases between September 2020 and January 47, 2021 in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane city, Pune city and rural Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ahmednagar and Goa.

Sunil Shinde, senior police inspector, crime branch unit 1, said, “We visited each and every spot where these 64 thefts took place and took all the minute details. We managed to crack the mobile numbers of the accused and traced their movements.”

Shinde formed four different teams to trace the accused, and on January 22, they arrested two from Sector 17, Vashi.

“Shaikh and Karanje were arrested on January 22 and Dhobhale was arrested on January 23. Dhobhale is a history-sheeter and along with others, sold the motorcycles. Our teams reached Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai, Pune and Usmanabad, recovered 44 stolen motorcycles and a four-wheeler worth ₹1.30Cr and have opened around 64 cases.”

During investigation, the police found out that the accused used an ignition switch to start the motorcycle. They used to remove the ignition switch socket and replace it with the new one.

“Later, they used to make fake documents and number plates, and sold the motorcycles,” added Shinde.