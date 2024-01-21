Navi Mumbai developer booked for cheating home buyers

Navi Mumbai HT Image

Kharghar resident Ganesh Kundansingh Bist has been paying ₹16,000 every month since last 14 years for a flat in Kharghar that he might never get as the builders who stopped the project work in the year 2017 has gone hiding. The accused identified as Manula Mehbulla Kachwala, Lalit Sham Tekchandani, his wife Kajol Tekchandani, Arung Hasanand Makhijani and other former employees of Supreme Construction and Development pvt limited.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In the year 2010, when Bist found about the project Hex City, he decided to invest as it fit in his budget of RS 30 lakh. The project was to get ready by the year 2014 and by August 2014 Bist paid ₹31.29 lakh including the stamp duty and registration amount of the total ₹32.32 lakh that he had to pay.

“The completion kept getting delayed. The year of completion was later told to us as 2017 but by the year 2017, the work got completely stalled. In between the name of the project changed to Clan City from Hex City,” Bist said. Later, the investors tried to get in touch with the builders but they were not reachable. The site office also got shut. “Around 1700 people had invested in this project of around ₹500 crore. We later learnt that the builder had not completed his deal with the original land owner Narendra Bhalla due to which he had sued the builder in High Court,” Bist added.

In the process, all the bank accounts of the construction firm got freezed. “Without completing the deal with the original land owner, he put in the flats for sale and cheated us and hence 160 investors of the project, approached the crime branch of Navi Mumbai with the written complaint and registered a case with Taloja police,” he added.

Bist, who works in the sales department of a private firm eventually invested in another property in Kharghar and is now staying there but every month ends up paying EMIs for two properties. “We registered the case and have now transferred the same to the Economic Offence Wing,” said a police officer from Taloja police station. Some of the investors of the same property had approached Chembur police as well and a FIR is registered there as well. The accused are booked under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (committing criminal breach of trust) of the IPC and sections of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management and transfer) Act, 1963.

CAUTION: This email originated from outside of the organization. Do not click links or open attachments unless you recognize the sender and know the content is safe.

Raina Assainar

htmumbai@hindustantimes.com

Navi Mumbai

Kharghar resident Ganesh Kundansingh Bist has been paying ₹16,000 every month since last 14 years for a flat in Kharghar that he might never get as the builders who stopped the project work in the year 2017 has gone hiding. The accused identified as MAnula Mehbulla Kachwala, Lalit Sham Tekchandani, his wife Kajol Tekchandani, Arun Hasanand Makhijani and other former employees of Supreme Construction and Development pvt limited.

In the year 2010, when Bist found about the project Hex City, he decided to invest as it fit in his budget of RS 30 lakh. The project was to get ready by the year 2014 and by August 2014 Bist paid ₹31.29 lakh including the stamp duty and registration amount of the total ₹32.32 lakh that he had to pay. “The completion kept getting delayed. The year of completion was later told to us as 2017 but by the year 2017, the work got completely stalled. In between the name of the project changed to Clan City from Hex City,” Bist said. Later, the investors tried to get in touch with the buiders but they were not reachable. The site office also got shut. “Around 1700 people had invested in this project of around ₹500 crore. We later learnt that the builder had not completed his deal with the original land owner Narendra Bhalla due to which he had sued the builder in High Court,” Bist added. In the process, all the bank accounts of the construction firm got freezed. “Without completing the deal with the original land owner, he put in the flats for sale and cheated us and hence 160 investors of the project, approached the crime branch of Navi Mumbai with the written complaint and registered a case with Taloja police,” he added.

Bist, who works in the sales department of a private firm eventually invested in another property in Kharghar and is now staying there but every month ends up paying EMIs for two properties. “We registered the case and have now transferred the same to the Economic Offence Wing,” said a police officer from Taloja police station. Some of the investors of the same property had approached Chembur police as well and a FIR is registered there as well. The accused are booked under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (committing criminal breach of trust) of the IPC and sections of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management and transfer) Act, 1963.