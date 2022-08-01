Navi Mumbai gangster Vikrant Deshmukh arrested from Goa

PANAJI: Notorious criminal and wanted suspect Vikrant Deshmukh alias Vicky was arrested by the Goa police in coordination with a team of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Vicky, who is involved in over 30 cases of serious cases of heinous crimes, including dacoity, robbery, extortion and murder and wanted in two Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases, was arrested after the police received ‘specific information’ about his presence in Goa.

“The team laid several traps and eventually chased the dreaded criminal, wherein there was every possibility that he may have been carrying a deadly weapon. After a long chase, the police caught him and recovered one country-made pistol with five live rounds/cartridges, mobile phones and also Toyota Fortuner Car,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobit Saksena who oversaw the operation, said.

The team was made up of police inspector (Panaji) Nikhil Palekar and inspector (Navi Mumbai- Crime) Vijaysingh Bhosle along with sub-inspector Mayur Panshikar, Hawaldar Nitin Goankar, and constables Aditya Mardolkar, Manoj Pednekar, Paresh Bugde, driver Rama Ghadi and others.