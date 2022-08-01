Navi Mumbai gangster Vikrant Deshmukh arrested from Goa
PANAJI: Notorious criminal and wanted suspect Vikrant Deshmukh alias Vicky was arrested by the Goa police in coordination with a team of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Vicky, who is involved in over 30 cases of serious cases of heinous crimes, including dacoity, robbery, extortion and murder and wanted in two Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases, was arrested after the police received ‘specific information’ about his presence in Goa.
“The team laid several traps and eventually chased the dreaded criminal, wherein there was every possibility that he may have been carrying a deadly weapon. After a long chase, the police caught him and recovered one country-made pistol with five live rounds/cartridges, mobile phones and also Toyota Fortuner Car,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobit Saksena who oversaw the operation, said.
The team was made up of police inspector (Panaji) Nikhil Palekar and inspector (Navi Mumbai- Crime) Vijaysingh Bhosle along with sub-inspector Mayur Panshikar, Hawaldar Nitin Goankar, and constables Aditya Mardolkar, Manoj Pednekar, Paresh Bugde, driver Rama Ghadi and others.
Now, police teams tracing Atiq’s son Umar; Ali’s aides still at large
After the surrender of Ali Ahmed, younger son of mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, before the district court on Saturday, the police are now making efforts to arrest four of his aides who are still at large. Moreover, the police teams will also expedite their efforts to trace the whereabouts of Atiq's eldest son Umar who is dodging not only the Uttar Pradesh police but also the CBI.
Underprivileged students learn to dream big with free NEET coaching
A group of doctors and medical students in Maharashtra are offering free coaching to students from poor families and rural areas to prepare them for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), for which private coaching classes are a costly affair. Six students from the batch of 36 cracked the Common Entrance Test of the Maharashtra government for medical and engineering courses. Many of them got into good colleges.
1000 plus campaigners sing national anthem to save Aarey
Mumbai: In order to evoke the spirit of unity and patriotism and send a strong message to the critics of the Save Aarey movement that their protests are not 'anti-development', over 1,000 plus campaigners, gathered at Aarey Colony's Birsa Munda Chowk on Sunday morning, sung the powerful rendition of the Indian national anthem toward the end of their demonstration at 1pm.
41-year-old pillion rider run over by truck on his birthday
Thane: In an ill-fated ride, a 41-year-old man on hIdentified as Santosh Mistry, a resident of Sathe Nagar, Thane'sbirthday on Sunday, who was riding with his driver to finalise a venue for his birthday party died in a road accident near Kharegaon toll naka, after his bike skid due to pebbles scattered on the roadside and got run over by a speeding truck. Mistry was headed towards Dombivli from Thane in a Honda Shine bike.
Merger on cards: Cantonment residents seek clarity on several issues
As the Union government is seeking excision (removal) of civilian areas of seven cantonments, including Pune, and their merger with neighbourhood municipal corporation or council area, civic activists and cantonment residents have demanded clarity on several issues. The three cantonment boards of Pune, Khadki and Dehu were dissolved in February 2021. The term of the board ended in February 2020 and after that two extensions were granted by the union government.
