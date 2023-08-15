Navi Mumbai MLAs commend police chief for curbing corruption

NAVI MUMBAI Navi Mumbai Police return stolen goods, during Return of Stoeln Property program, in which total of Rs. 5.41 Crores of stolen goods were handed over to its respective owners, at CIDCO Auditorium ,Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

In a rate instance, all the four MLAs of Navi Mumbai police commissionerate jurisdiction, who have known to have had their differences, have unanimously commended Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe. They say that he has put an end to an era of corruption that had skyrocketed in the police department in the city.

The MLAs said that on their plea, deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured that he would send an upright officer for the city and that has led to the major change.

MLAs Ganesh Naik (Airoli), Manda Mhatre (Belapur), Prashant Thakur (Panvel) and Mahesh Baldi (Uran) praised the commissiober during a programme organized by the police in Vashi to return ₹5.5 cr of recovered property to the victims from whom it had been stolen.

Said former minister Ganesh Naik, “The axle needs to be really good for the wheels to follow in the same direction. Any problem there and everything goes awry. Bharambe came to the city and through his conduct and belief system changed the scenario of the police force. I am not saying that all those who came earlier were good for nothing, but if the head of the family is right, the entire family acts similarly.”

He claimed, “Some people in the police had forgotten their responsibility and were intoxicated on their uniform and power. They were misusing tat power which they believed was only for them.”

Informed Naik, “Devendra Fadnavis is not a politician, he is a leader of the society. He had assured me that there will no longer be controversial situations in any of the police stations in the city. He then appointed Bharambe and Bharambe has sent a very clear message to the rank and file.”

Stated Naik, “There are almost 30% politicians who are actually goondas and have taken over the new role to exercise power. These include so called social workers, former corporators and others. Review all their actions and take action against them. We shall not defend anyone.”

Manda Mhatre, who had raised the issue of corruption in Navi Mumbai police in the assembly said, “There seemed to be little security as incidents of thefts, chain snatching, traffic and corruption skyrocketed. Police officers were working under some people’s pressure.”

She said, “I had asked Fadnavis for a good police commissioner who would free the city of the corruption that it was facing and he sent Bharambe. I met Bharambe and informed him of the goings on in the city.”

She added, “If a police commissioner decides on taking action, he can make the change and Bharambe is the perfect example of it.”

Assuring support she said, “Just let me know your requirements in terms of funds for CCTVs and other projects to secure the city and I shall contribute from the MLA fund for it.”

Said Prashant Thakur, “Bharambe’s tenure has sent a very strong message against crime and on security of the residents. The measures taken by him in terms of CCTV cameras, public addressal system etc is instilling confidence in the residents.”

Ha added, “The expressions on the faces of those who received their stolen properties back today means so much. You have given them back their respect which some had lost even in their families as they were blamed for losing them.”

Mahesh Baldi declared, “We have to accept that Bharambe has demolished the web of corruption in NaVI Mumbai. I had spoken of the terrible situation in the house and also apprised the chief minister, and home minister about it. I salute and congratulate Bharambe for making a huge positive impact.”

Said Baldi, “There is a ₹500 cr Ponzi scheme fraud case in Uran in which the poor victims were offered doubling of money in a short period. Bharambe has taken serious action against it and the case should be solved soon. We shall have 10,000 victims who will gather to thank him for it.”

He concluded, “The commissioner has made excellent use of technology, intelligence and the traditional policing to solve cases and restore law and order and confidence of the people in the police.”