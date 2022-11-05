Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai: Mob booked for assaulting auto driver, two females

Navi Mumbai: Mob booked for assaulting auto driver, two females

Published on Nov 05, 2022 05:27 PM IST

Taloja police, after receiving the information reached the spot and rescued the driver while the mob fled. He was later taken to a nearby hospital

A mob of two women and two men circled them and accused the driver and the two females to be part of a ‘kidnapping gang’ (HT Photo)
A mob of two women and two men circled them and accused the driver and the two females to be part of a ‘kidnapping gang’ (HT Photo)
ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai: Mob booked for assaulting auto driver, two women

The Taloja Police in Navi Mumbai has booked a mob of seven people for assaulting an auto driver and two hijab-clad females. The mob claimed that the trio came to kidnap children.

On Friday, the auto driver Muhammad Gulmohammed Shakeel Ansari (24), a resident of Shilphata, near Mumbra, was on his way home when he saw the two females near Taloja village whom he knew and offered a lift which is when the mob attacked them.

“A mob of two women and two men circled them and accused the driver and the two females to be part of a ‘kidnapping gang’ that targetted children. Eventually, more people joined and assaulted the driver and also vandalised his auto,” senior police inspector Jitendra Sonawane from Taloja police station said.

Taloja police, after receiving the information reached the spot and rescued the driver while the mob fled. He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

“We have registered a case against the mob and are investigating further to identify the accused involved,” Sonawane said.

Story Saved
Saturday, November 05, 2022
