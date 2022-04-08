Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation asks traffic police to reconsider No Parking zones in city

To resolve the parking woes in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has proposed to the traffic police department to reconsider positioning of No Parking zones in some parts of the city.

“It was observed that there are a lot of spots in the city wherein residents park their vehicle regardless of whether it is allowed or not primarily because these spots are in close proximity to a market or shopping centre. The thought is to study such spots and identify the possibility of converting such areas into Pay and Park or Parallel Parking. Therefore, ward offices are being asked to provide a report on such spots,” said deputy municipal commissioner of NMMC, Jaydeep Pawar.

The development comes after the administration received a demand in this regard from ex-corporator, Vaijayanti Dashrath Bhagat.

In a letter addressed to NMMC last month, the ex-corporator has stated the problems caused by No Parking boards in an area that is predominantly a shopping hub in Sanpada node. In the absence of an alternate parking spot, residents shopping in Sector 16, Sanpada were forced to park vehicles along the No Parking zone, leading to traffic congestion.

“This particular area has a lot of commercial establishments. Therefore, there is considerable vehicular movement as well. Residents demanded that the No Parking board be removed as they are required to visit this area for shopping purposes,” she said.

Accordingly, the civic administration has raised the matter with the traffic police. “The authority to demarcate an area as No Parking, Parallel Parking, etc is provisioned with the traffic police department. The corporation can only propose the possible changes to be incorporated,” said an official.